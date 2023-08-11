Digital twin ensures energy optimization

Drawing knowledge from data - data science can make plants and processes more efficient, economical and sustainable. One example of success is the energy-optimized control of a recooling plant in Industriepark Höchst with the support of a digital twin of the pump control. The plant now saves 411 megawatt-hours and 173 metric tons of CO2 annually.

Successful pilot project: 411 megawatt hours saved by a digital twin at this recooling plant. © Infraserv GmbH & Co, Höchst KG, 2023

"Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, we can find hidden patterns in data that help optimize plant operation and availability," explains Frank Mollard, Head of Data Science & Data Engineering at Infraserv Höchst, the park's site operator. He and his team use statistical methods and mathematical algorithms to tap the full potential of the data they collect.

Energy-optimized control of the recooling plant Working closely with colleagues from the Refrigeration/Cooling/Water plant, the team analyzed and interpreted fine-grained data from the pumps used in the recooling plant over a complete year. The results showed that the pump control system had not yet been geared to an energy-optimized mode of operation. Energy saving potentials arise when the demand for water can be covered with lower performance. With a favorable speed of the flexibly applicable pump with frequency converter as well as timely switching, wear and energy consumption can be considerably reduced. For the energy-optimized control of the recooling plant, the plant was reproduced as a digital twin - i.e. as a virtual representation of the system. The mathematical algorithm now shows the optimum pump combination for the respective demand in order to act in the most energy-saving and pump-conserving way possible. Components such as built-in dampers or restrictions related to pressure are also taken into account depending on the requirements. The virtual simulation of the recooling plant can be compared to a mathematical modular system and can therefore also be transferred to other plants. Currently, the developed methodology is being rolled out to other recooling plants.