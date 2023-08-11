Digital twin ensures energy optimization
411 megawatt-hours saved: Infraserv Höchst implements successful pilot project at recooling plant
© Infraserv GmbH & Co, Höchst KG, 2023
"Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, we can find hidden patterns in data that help optimize plant operation and availability," explains Frank Mollard, Head of Data Science & Data Engineering at Infraserv Höchst, the park's site operator. He and his team use statistical methods and mathematical algorithms to tap the full potential of the data they collect.
Energy-optimized control of the recooling plant
Working closely with colleagues from the Refrigeration/Cooling/Water plant, the team analyzed and interpreted fine-grained data from the pumps used in the recooling plant over a complete year. The results showed that the pump control system had not yet been geared to an energy-optimized mode of operation. Energy saving potentials arise when the demand for water can be covered with lower performance. With a favorable speed of the flexibly applicable pump with frequency converter as well as timely switching, wear and energy consumption can be considerably reduced. For the energy-optimized control of the recooling plant, the plant was reproduced as a digital twin - i.e. as a virtual representation of the system. The mathematical algorithm now shows the optimum pump combination for the respective demand in order to act in the most energy-saving and pump-conserving way possible. Components such as built-in dampers or restrictions related to pressure are also taken into account depending on the requirements. The virtual simulation of the recooling plant can be compared to a mathematical modular system and can therefore also be transferred to other plants. Currently, the developed methodology is being rolled out to other recooling plants.
"Basically, the process control systems used are only designed to ensure operation. The colleagues on site therefore had no chance at all - despite years of experience - to recognize the optimization potential," clarifies Frank Mollard. The data science expert was brought in by Jasmin Krimm, operations assistant at Refrigeration/Cooling/Water. Her core job topics include energy efficiency and optimization. "By using Data Science, we can now take much bigger steps and work in a much more targeted way," she says. "The program serves as a support tool and is an effective way to use energy efficiency in routine operations in a time-saving way."
Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.
Other news from the department manufacturing
Green ammonia: thyssenkrupp Uhde signed a contract with Ark Energy for the Han-Ho H2 Hub Feasibility Study
Study to support the development of the Han-Ho H2 Hub Project
Li-Cycle Starts Operations at its First European Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility
Germany Spoke is the largest in Li-Cycle’s portfolio and expected to sustainably process up to 30,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery material per year
Braskem expands its biopolymer production by 30% following an investment of US$ 87 million
The Brazilian bio-based ethylene facility is now operating at a capacity of 260 thousand tons per year
BASF and Yara to evaluate low-carbon blue ammonia project at U.S. Gulf Coast
“This project underlines BASF’s commitment to drive the sustainable transformation of the chemical industry”
Umicore speeds up its EV battery materials R&D with unique large-scale prototyping center for solid-state battery materials
Battery materials meet recycling: BASF close the loop in the European battery value chain
Inauguration of first state-of-the-art high-performance cathode active materials production plant in Germany
BASF breaks ground on polyethylene plant at Zhanjiang Verbund site in China
The new plant serves fast-growing demand in China
BASF increases production capacity for alkoxylates in Europe
Additional capacity to come on stream step by step from the second quarter of 2023 onward
Digitalisation has the power to transform the European chemical industry
New Report Offers a Blueprint for Overcoming Bottlenecks and Unlocking the Full Potential of Digitalisation in the Chemical Industry
BASF breaks ground on acrylic acid complex at Zhanjiang Verbund site in China
Products serve the fast-growing acrylic acid value chain in China and Asia Pacific
BASF to invest in its aroma ingredients business by expanding its global production footprint with new plants in China and Germany
Customcells strengthens sustainable battery industry ‘Made in Germany’
Customcells demonstrating a clear commitment to the energy coast in the far north
Groundbreaking ceremony for the Pfeiffer Vacuum “Future Factory Asslar”
Expansion of the Asslar site
Eppendorf: New production site in Shanghai metropolitan region
Centrifuge business to be bolstered in the growth market of China
Most read news
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable
Next-generation flow battery design sets records
Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power
Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity
PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams
Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans
Researchers surprised by extent of pollution
Chemists recycle shrimp waste as catalyst for hydrogen generation
The breakthrough came during a so-called Friday Afternoon experiment
Carnot batteries as energy storage of the future
German Research Foundation (DFG) funds new research project at the University of Bayreuth
Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health
German-Indonesian research team identifies new rock-like compounds from plastic waste and coral rubble for the first time
More news from our other portals
PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds
Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer
The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.
Those who are smarter live longer
Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics
Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes
Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation
What determines whether we become overweight?
More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors
New method allows precise observation of gene recognition
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes
Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors
Paper-based device developed for rapid diagnosis of lung diseases
CSIC researchers have coordinated the design of an instrument that combines paper microfluidics and electrochemical transduction.
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age
Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act
Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders
Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health
German-Indonesian research team identifies new rock-like compounds from plastic waste and coral rubble for the first time
TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation
TolerogenixX expands Phase II immune-tolerance trial and closes EUR 12 million Series A financing
Researchers from Poland, France and Italy are honored for their work in cell biology, biomineralization and photonics
WITec Paper Award 2023 Recognizes Outstanding Publications
Significant Progress in Cancer Imaging
Groundbreaking method offers a fast and cost-effective way to observe abnormal metabolic processes live in the magnetic resonance imaging scanner