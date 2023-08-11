Green ammonia: thyssenkrupp Uhde signed a contract with Ark Energy for the Han-Ho H2 Hub Feasibility Study
Study to support the development of the Han-Ho H2 Hub Project
The goal is to evaluate the influence of various factors on the overall cost-effectiveness of the green ammonia plant and explore multiple scenarios to identify optimal plant designs. thyssenkrupp Uhde will also provide technology, engineering services and integration know-how for the green ammonia facility based on thyssenkrupp uhde® ammonia synthesis technology. The study will allow the Han-Ho H2 Consortium to advance through the following commercial and regulatory phases of the Project.
Thore Lohmann, Executive Director Fertilizer & Methanol at thyssenkrupp Uhde, said: “With our technologies, we at thyssenkrupp Uhde are making a significant contribution to the green transformation. With new partnerships like this one with Ark Energy, we are building a sound business case for this groundbreaking green energy project and taking an important step towards climate-friendly production of green ammonia.”
Daniel Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Ark Energy: “The Consortium’s collective ambition is to build a green energy supply chain exporting up to 1.8 million tonnes of green ammonia from Australia to Korea by 2030. We have great respect for thyssenkrupp Uhde’s proven track record in ammonia built up over 90 years across 130 plants globally. We have valued thyssenkrupp Uhde’s contribution during the Concept Stage of our Han-Ho H2 Hub and look forward to working even more closely with them during the Feasibility Stage of our landmark project.”
