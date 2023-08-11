Green ammonia: thyssenkrupp Uhde signed a contract with Ark Energy for the Han-Ho H2 Hub Feasibility Study

thyssenkrupp Uhde has been engaged by Ark Energy Corporation Pty Ltd on behalf of the Han-Ho H2 Consortium (the ‘Consortium’) to deliver a Feasibility Study to support the development of the Han-Ho H2 Hub Project. The study will involve a comprehensive techno-economic analysis of the power-to-ammonia value chain using thyssenkrupp Uhde’s proprietary RHAMFS® methodology.

The goal is to evaluate the influence of various factors on the overall cost-effectiveness of the green ammonia plant and explore multiple scenarios to identify optimal plant designs. thyssenkrupp Uhde will also provide technology, engineering services and integration know-how for the green ammonia facility based on thyssenkrupp uhde® ammonia synthesis technology. The study will allow the Han-Ho H2 Consortium to advance through the following commercial and regulatory phases of the Project.

Thore Lohmann, Executive Director Fertilizer & Methanol at thyssenkrupp Uhde, said: “With our technologies, we at thyssenkrupp Uhde are making a significant contribution to the green transformation. With new partnerships like this one with Ark Energy, we are building a sound business case for this groundbreaking green energy project and taking an important step towards climate-friendly production of green ammonia.”