The VICI Nanovolume® pump/injector is an all-in-one front end nano-HPLC for your mass spectrometer. With true nano-scale fittings (360 µm) and extremely low flow rates (down to 1 nl/min), this system provides split free injections as close to the detector as possible.



Because the closer you get to the detector, the shorter the tubing, and therefore the faster the analysis. Flow rate resolution is up to 1400 steps/µl. Available in isocratic and gradient versions, this system is your "ONLY" answer for true nano-scale chromatography.



Lower Dead Volume



360 micron fittings provide absolute zero dead volume connections for higher efficiency columns

Use smaller particles for packing

Low Flow Rates

No need to split before the detector

Low mobile phase consumption

Compact System

Entire chromatographic system in small footprint

Only weighs a few pounds

Avoid long transfer lines to detector

Minimal upkeep

The VICI Nanovolume pump/injector is the fastest, smallest, most efficient HPLC at an extremely attractive price.