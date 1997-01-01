Thermo Fisher Scientific
IC systems:
Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ ICS-6000 HPIC™ High-Pressure Ion Chromatography System
Be a Pioneer – the Freedom to Explore Ion Chromatography
A new highly-configurable IC system
When addressing ion analysis challenges, there are sometimes more questions than answers. The ability to develop and run different methods for a single sample or for different samples is increasingly important for analytical laboratories. The Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ ICS-6000 HPIC™ System is a highly flexible IC system that provides you with the freedom to develop, explore, and run different methods simultaneously.
The Dionex ICS-6000 HPIC builds on the capabilities of the Dionex ICS-5000+ with it’s all-PEEK flow path capable of operating continuously at 5000 psi. Reagent-Free HPIC systems redefine the way ion chromatography is performed.
High backpressure tolerance lets you increase flow rates to maximize your throughput while still benefiting from the advantages of electrolytic eluent generation and suppression.
Sensitivity, resolution, and ease-of-use are taken to a whole new level, simplifying ion chromatography while simultaneously increasing the power and reproducibility of ion analysis. High resolution and fast run times are achievable using new high-efficiency 4 µm columns.
Choose between isocratic or electrolytic gradient separations to optimize peak resolution.
System Highlights:
- Run two different analyses simultaneously (dual-channel system configuration)
- Minimize downtime with proactive instrument performance monitoring (Unity Remote Services )
- Track IC consumables automatically (Consumables Device Monitor)
- Minimize dead volume with finger tight connections (Thermo Scientific Dionex IC PEEK Viper Fittings)
- Monitor sample runs via the tablet interface available in 11 different languages
- Automate eluent preparation
- 24/7 sample analysis (Capillary IC)
- Get better resolution or decreased run times using 4μm particle size IC columns
Explore the possibilities
- Configure as a hybrid or dual system
- Use a wide variety of available column chemistries and detectors
- Couple your system with a mass spectrometry system to gain more information
Solve Complex Challenges
- Perform trace analysis in the presence of a high concentration of interfering matrix ions using 2-D IC
- Analyze complex carbohydrates using high-performance anion-exchange chromatography coupled with pulsed amperometric detection (HPAEC-PAD)
Capillary HPIC
High-pressure capillary IC systems provide an impressive combination of increased productivity, increased mass sensitivity, expanded capabilities, and improved performance. In capillary IC, everything is scaled down up to a factor of 100.
Because it only consumes 15 mL of water a day at 10 µL/min, and the eluent generation cartridge lasts for 18 months under continuous operation mode, the system can be left Always On, Always Ready to run samples. By leaving the system on and electrolytically generating the eluent, the background is less prone to changes. Response is more consistent, equilibration isn't required, and the system performance can be verified quickly just by running a check standard, saving time and providing 24/7 system availability.
Dionex DRS 600 Dynamically Regenerated Suppressor
Use the Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ DRS 600 Dynamically Regenerated Suppressor for electrolytically regenerated suppression in ion chromatography (IC) applications requiring high capacity, low noise, high backpressure resiliency, and fast startup.
The Dionex DRS 600 Suppressor operates in constant voltage mode as well as the traditional constant current mode.By operating in constant voltage mode, the Dionex DRS 600 Suppressor self-governs electrical current as long as a constant voltage is applied. This suppressor is a fundamental component of a reagent-free ion chromatography (RFIC™) system.
Product classification Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ ICS-6000 HPIC™ High-Pressure Ion Chromatography System
Product categories
Applications
Manufacturers of similar products
Request information about Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ ICS-6000 HPIC™ High-Pressure Ion Chromatography System now
IC systems: Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ ICS-6000 HPIC™ High-Pressure Ion Chromatography System
Be a Pioneer – the Freedom to Explore Ion Chromatography
Find more IC systems and related products
SEC-MALS-complete-System by Wyatt Technology
Absolute molar mass, radius and distributions in one software
Characterization of macromolecules with one system and one software
AZURA® by KNAUER
Separate Molecules Continuously Using SMB Chromatography
Perfect Separation Conditions, Unmodified Sample Material and Low Costs
Nexera UC by Shimadzu
Fast and resource-saving liquid chromatography with SFC
New possibilities in liquid chromatography and reduced CO2 foodprint
Nexera XS inert by Shimadzu
Reproducible and highly detectable chromatography for biomolecules
More reliability and clarity for your chromatography
Arc Premier by Waters
A universal platform for liquid chromatography
Sharper peaks for metal-sensitive compounds. Accurate, reliable, and reproducible data.
Brevis™ GC-2050 by Shimadzu
The new GC: small but powerful!
The new Brevis GC-2050 requires little space - without compromising on analytical performance
ALEXYS Carbohydrate Analyzer by Antec
Fast separation of all carbohydrate classes with ALEXYS
Maximum sensitivity and efficiency for food and biomass samples.
BIOS ANALYTIQUE - Soluciones de Renting y Leasing para laboratorios by Bios Analytique
Specialists in the rental and leasing of scientific equipment for laboratories throughout Europe
Whether you have an unexpected requirement or limited budget, we have the perfect solution for you
Vanquish by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Most Advanced HPLC Systems with Excellent Retention Time Stability and Precision
For any need, whether HPLC or UHPLC, small or large molecules, simple or complex mixtures
ECS01 Quaternary Gradient Analytical System by ECOM
Highly effective HPLC system containing UV-VIS detector, column oven, analytical pump and & gradient box
The ECS01 quaternary gradient analytical Ssystem also contains manual injector and Clarity software
Find Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ ICS-6000 HPIC™ High-Pressure Ion Chromatography System and related products in the theme worlds
Topic World Chromatography
Chromatography enables us to separate, identify and thus understand complex substances. Whether in the food industry, pharmaceutical research or environmental analysis - chromatography opens up a treasure trove of information about the composition and quality of our samples. Discover the fascinating world of chromatography!
Topic World Chromatography
Chromatography enables us to separate, identify and thus understand complex substances. Whether in the food industry, pharmaceutical research or environmental analysis - chromatography opens up a treasure trove of information about the composition and quality of our samples. Discover the fascinating world of chromatography!