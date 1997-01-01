Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ ICS-6000 HPIC™ High-Pressure Ion Chromatography System

When addressing ion analysis challenges, there are sometimes more questions than answers. The ability to develop and run different methods for a single sample or for different samples is increasingly important for analytical laboratories. The Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ ICS-6000 HPIC™ System is a highly flexible IC system that provides you with the freedom to develop, explore, and run different methods simultaneously.

The Dionex ICS-6000 HPIC builds on the capabilities of the Dionex ICS-5000+ with it’s all-PEEK flow path capable of operating continuously at 5000 psi. Reagent-Free HPIC systems redefine the way ion chromatography is performed.

High backpressure tolerance lets you increase flow rates to maximize your throughput while still benefiting from the advantages of electrolytic eluent generation and suppression.

Sensitivity, resolution, and ease-of-use are taken to a whole new level, simplifying ion chromatography while simultaneously increasing the power and reproducibility of ion analysis. High resolution and fast run times are achievable using new high-efficiency 4 µm columns.

Choose between isocratic or electrolytic gradient separations to optimize peak resolution.

System Highlights:

Run two different analyses simultaneously (dual-channel system configuration)

Minimize downtime with proactive instrument performance monitoring (Unity Remote Services )

Track IC consumables automatically (Consumables Device Monitor)

Minimize dead volume with finger tight connections (Thermo Scientific Dionex IC PEEK Viper Fittings)

Monitor sample runs via the tablet interface available in 11 different languages

Automate eluent preparation

24/7 sample analysis (Capillary IC)

Get better resolution or decreased run times using 4μm particle size IC columns

Explore the possibilities

Configure as a hybrid or dual system

Use a wide variety of available column chemistries and detectors

Couple your system with a mass spectrometry system to gain more information

Solve Complex Challenges

Perform trace analysis in the presence of a high concentration of interfering matrix ions using 2-D IC

Analyze complex carbohydrates using high-performance anion-exchange chromatography coupled with pulsed amperometric detection (HPAEC-PAD)

Capillary HPIC

High-pressure capillary IC systems provide an impressive combination of increased productivity, increased mass sensitivity, expanded capabilities, and improved performance. In capillary IC, everything is scaled down up to a factor of 100.

Because it only consumes 15 mL of water a day at 10 µL/min, and the eluent generation cartridge lasts for 18 months under continuous operation mode, the system can be left Always On, Always Ready to run samples. By leaving the system on and electrolytically generating the eluent, the background is less prone to changes. Response is more consistent, equilibration isn't required, and the system performance can be verified quickly just by running a check standard, saving time and providing 24/7 system availability.

Dionex DRS 600 Dynamically Regenerated Suppressor

Use the Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ DRS 600 Dynamically Regenerated Suppressor for electrolytically regenerated suppression in ion chromatography (IC) applications requiring high capacity, low noise, high backpressure resiliency, and fast startup.

The Dionex DRS 600 Suppressor operates in constant voltage mode as well as the traditional constant current mode.By operating in constant voltage mode, the Dionex DRS 600 Suppressor self-governs electrical current as long as a constant voltage is applied. This suppressor is a fundamental component of a reagent-free ion chromatography (RFIC™) system.