Second quarter impacted by declines in glyphosate business

Bayer published detailed results for the second quarter of 2023, after having already communicated key figures for the three-month period and lowering its outlook for full-year 2023. The revised guidance was mainly due to a significant further decline in sales of glyphosate-based products at the Crop Science Division. Sales at Pharmaceuticals were stable on a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis (Fx & portfolio adj.), while earnings were down year on year. Consumer Health registered higher sales (Fx & portfolio adj.) and also increased earnings.

Group sales declined by 8.2 percent (Fx & portfolio adj.) to 11.044 billion euros in the second quarter. There was a negative currency effect of 553 million euros (Q2 2022: positive currency effect of 915 million euros). EBITDA before special items declined by 24.5 percent to 2.527 billion euros. This figure included a negative currency effect of 120 million euros (Q2 2022: positive currency effect of 300 million euros). By contrast, the company registered income across all divisions totaling around 481 million euros due to a decrease in provisions for the Group-wide Short-Term Incentive program. EBIT came in at minus 956 million euros (Q2 2022: plus 169 million euros) after net special charges of 2.490 billion euros (Q2 2022: 2.111 billion euros) that primarily related to unscheduled impairment testing in the Crop Science Division. As a result, net income came in at minus 1.887 billion euros (Q2 2022: minus 298 million euros). Core earnings per share decreased by 36.8 percent to 1.22 euros.