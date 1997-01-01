Thermo Fisher Scientific
ICP-OES spectrometer:
iCAP PRO Series ICP-OES
Perform like a PRO in elemental analysis and experience simplicity, robustness and speed in ICP-OES
Analyze even the most challenging sample matrices using a new and optimized vertical torch design
Achieve effective interference separation with high-resolution optics and an all new CID detector
Rapid instrument start-up and fast analysis times increase productivity
Fast, powerful performance combined with easy-to-use technology and software
Routine laboratories analyzing for trace elements are ever more committed to reducing cost per sample by decreasing method runtimes and looking for best-in-class robustness.
The Thermo Scientific™ iCAP™ PRO Series ICP-OES combines powerful multi-element capability with flexibility so your lab is ready for any challenge. A series of different models is available to fulfill the needs of every laboratory seeking for a new level in elemental analysis.
This completely new generation of ICP-OES instruments will help you to produce consistent, reliable data quickly and easily. Experience enhanced sample throughput, matrix tolerance and flexibility to tackle any sample type that may enter your laboratory.
Routine analysis is simplified by automated method development features within the easy to learn and workflow driven, cross platform Qtegra ISDS Software. The software further enhances the productivity by allowing direct control over accessories such as valve systems and autodilution systems using dedicated software plug-ins.
Product classification iCAP PRO Series ICP-OES
Request information about iCAP PRO Series ICP-OES now
ICP-OES spectrometer: iCAP PRO Series ICP-OES
Perform like a PRO in elemental analysis and experience simplicity, robustness and speed in ICP-OES
Find more ICP-OES spectrometer and related products
SPECTRO GENESIS by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments
The High-Performance, High-Value ICP-OES for Routine Elemental Analysis
Major Updates, Compact New Design and Some Key State-Of-The-Art Technologies
contrAA 800 by Analytik Jena
contrAA 800 Series – Atomic Absorption. Redefined
The best of classical atomic absorption and ICP-OES spectrometry are combined in the contrAA 800
BIOS ANALYTIQUE - Soluciones de Renting y Leasing para laboratorios by Bios Analytique
Specialists in the rental and leasing of scientific equipment for laboratories throughout Europe
Whether you have an unexpected requirement or limited budget, we have the perfect solution for you
PlasmaQuant 9100 by Analytik Jena
PlasmaQuant 9100 Series of ICP-OES Instruments
Reveal the Details That Matter
SPECTRO ARCOS by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments
The inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometer (ICP-OES) for highest demands
The top-of-line SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES analyzer evolves elemental analysis to the next level
Find iCAP PRO Series ICP-OES and related products in the theme worlds
Topic World Spectroscopy
Investigation with spectroscopy gives us unique insights into the composition and structure of materials. From UV-Vis spectroscopy to infrared and Raman spectroscopy to fluorescence and atomic absorption spectroscopy, spectroscopy offers us a wide range of analytical techniques to precisely characterize substances. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of spectroscopy!
Topic World Spectroscopy
Investigation with spectroscopy gives us unique insights into the composition and structure of materials. From UV-Vis spectroscopy to infrared and Raman spectroscopy to fluorescence and atomic absorption spectroscopy, spectroscopy offers us a wide range of analytical techniques to precisely characterize substances. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of spectroscopy!
Topic world Elemental analysis
Elemental analysis is a fundamental pillar of chemical research and enables the quantitative determination of the basic elements contained in a compound. It gives insight into the atomic composition and provides essential information about the structure and properties of molecules.
Topic world Elemental analysis
Elemental analysis is a fundamental pillar of chemical research and enables the quantitative determination of the basic elements contained in a compound. It gives insight into the atomic composition and provides essential information about the structure and properties of molecules.