Anton Paar

Request info or quote
Download brochure
+49 711 97573485
Verified

Microwave digestion systems: Multiwave 7000

High-pressure microwave digestion up to 300 °C: Processing difficult samples can be so easy

Anton Paar Germany GmbH

Versatile: digestion of different samples in a single run without method development

Space-saving: cooling, fume suction and touch screen integrated into the device

User-friendly: less work to do thanks to automation and intuitive software guidance

Request info or quote Download brochure
With a footprint of only 50 x 80 cm, the Multiwave 7000 high-pressure microwave digestion system is the most compact of its kind on the market.
The Multiwave 7000 sends automatic notifications by e-mail and can be remote-controlled via notebook or mobile phone.
The Multiwave 7000 can be equipped with inexpensive PTFE-TFM racks for different sample weights and volumes.
The vials are closed with plug-on caps, no tools or screwing necessary.
Food, environmental, polymer, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, geological & (petro)chemical samples are digested simultaneously using the same method.

Simple, safe, smart ... acid digestion up to 199 bar doesn’t have to be hard work

Different samples types, high sample weights, different reactivities: usually you would need different runs and extensive method development. With the Multiwave 7000, that’s a thing of the past. Operating at up to 300 °C and 199 bar, you can digest any sample with ease. Clustering the samples is no longer necessary: a wide variety of samples, from food to pharmaceuticals to petrochemicals, can be processed in a single run. Even floating samples are no longer a problem, thanks to the integrated magnetic stirrer.

Handling simplicity, even of the most difficult samples, is decisive for whether you will like working with an instrument and do so without handling errors. With the Multiwave 7000, we have tailored high-pressure microwave digestion to your needs as perfectly as possible. The system’s integrated water cooling and compact design keep the laboratory tidy without requiring additional space. There’s no need to manually regulate the pressure or carry the samples through the lab unprotected. You simply place the sample vials and racks into the reaction vessel – the rest is almost completely automated. It really couldn't be easier.

With a footprint of only 50 x 80 cm, the Multiwave 7000 high-pressure microwave digestion system is the most compact of its kind on the market.

1

With a footprint of only 50 x 80 cm, the Multiwave 7000 high-pressure microwave digestion system is the most compact of its kind on the market.

The Multiwave 7000 sends automatic notifications by e-mail and can be remote-controlled via notebook or mobile phone.

2

The Multiwave 7000 sends automatic notifications by e-mail and can be remote-controlled via notebook or mobile phone.

The Multiwave 7000 can be equipped with inexpensive PTFE-TFM racks for different sample weights and volumes.

3

The Multiwave 7000 can be equipped with inexpensive PTFE-TFM racks for different sample weights and volumes.

The vials are closed with plug-on caps, no tools or screwing necessary.

4

The vials are closed with plug-on caps, no tools or screwing necessary.

Food, environmental, polymer, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, geological & (petro)chemical samples are digested simultaneously using the same method.

5

Food, environmental, polymer, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, geological & (petro)chemical samples are digested simultaneously using the same method.

Product classification

Applications

high-pressure microwave digestion
Show all

Product categories

Show all

Target Industries

Beverages
Chemistry
Food
Pharma
Plastics
Show all

Request product information now

With a footprint of only 50 x 80 cm, the Multiwave 7000 high-pressure microwave digestion system is the most compact of its kind on the market.

Microwave digestion systems: Multiwave 7000

High-pressure microwave digestion up to 300 °C: Processing difficult samples can be so easy

All about Anton Paar

Find 5 more microwave digestion systems on chemeurope.com

The user-friendliest microwave for digestion: Next-level convenience and ease of use

The user-friendliest microwave for digestion: Next-level convenience and ease of use

Easy rotor & vessel operation ✓ Top-notch work safety ✓ State-of-the-art, intuitive user interface ✓ Highest throughput: 41 simultaneous samples✓

View product information
Saves space and money: The most economic microwave digestion system in the world

Saves space and money: The most economic microwave digestion system in the world

Process up to 12 samples more cost-effectively than ever before ✓ Saves a lot of space in the lab ✓ Saves hands-on time thanks to

View product information
Everything under Control - with This Intelligent Microwave Digestion System

Everything under Control - with This Intelligent Microwave Digestion System

Totally redesigned with an impressive list of features and capabilities, MARS 6 was developed to make microwave sample preparation virtually effortless

View product information
Innovative top-loader microwave offers ease of use, safety and low operating costs

Innovative top-loader microwave offers ease of use, safety and low operating costs

Low operating costs - guaranteed unsurpassed service life and warranty also on the vessels ✓ Simple, intuitive operation - No sensor connection, simply open, close and clean vessels ✓ SafePrep - maximum safety Thanks to innovative sensor ...

View product information
Microwave Digestion System BLADE

Microwave Digestion System BLADE

The future of microwave digestion systems is here. The BLADE brings speed, simplicity, performance, and flexibility to labs to increase their capabilities and drive them into the future of elemental analysis.

View product information
Show all microwave digestion systems