PerkinElmer
Gas Chromatography (GC): PerkinElmer GC 2400 Platform
The Smart behind Separations
PerkinElmer LAS (Germany) GmbH
SMART: offers remote connectivity functionality with the detachable touchscreen
SIMPLIFIED: Smart sampling capabilities, status notifications and easy-to-maintain hardware
SUSTAINABLE: Smart gas management helps reduce gas consumption
Discover the GC 2400 Platform
Every day, analytical laboratories are challenged with balancing high productivity with efficient operations. And with the growing trend of hybrid work models, gas chromatography operators seek remote access to their GC – whether they’re working in a different part of the lab or at a completely different location. Discover the GC 2400 Platform, offering innovative technology that enables access to real-time information on the go. Efficiently monitor the status of your sample runs with a detachable, intuitively designed touchscreen, helping you make faster decisions from anywhere – in or out of the lab. Maximize GC productivity and increase automation of lab operations with easy-to-use SimplicityChrom Chromatography Data System (CDS) Software. It enables the integration of every step in the GC workflow, from instrument control to data processing.
Topic World Chromatography
Chromatography enables us to separate, identify and thus understand complex substances. Whether in the food industry, pharmaceutical research or environmental analysis - chromatography opens up a treasure trove of information about the composition and quality of our samples. Discover the fascinating world of chromatography!
