PerkinElmer

Request info or quote
Download brochure
+49 6106 - 706 401 0
Verified

Gas Chromatography (GC): PerkinElmer GC 2400 Platform

The Smart behind Separations

PerkinElmer LAS (Germany) GmbH

SMART: offers remote connectivity functionality with the detachable touchscreen

SIMPLIFIED: Smart sampling capabilities, status notifications and easy-to-maintain hardware

SUSTAINABLE: Smart gas management helps reduce gas consumption

Request info or quote Download brochure

Discover the GC 2400 Platform

Every day, analytical laboratories are challenged with balancing high productivity with efficient operations. And with the growing trend of hybrid work models, gas chromatography operators seek remote access to their GC – whether they’re working in a different part of the lab or at a completely different location. Discover the GC 2400 Platform, offering innovative technology that enables access to real-time information on the go. Efficiently monitor the status of your sample runs with a detachable, intuitively designed touchscreen, helping you make faster decisions from anywhere – in or out of the lab. Maximize GC productivity and increase automation of lab operations with easy-to-use SimplicityChrom Chromatography Data System (CDS) Software. It enables the integration of every step in the GC workflow, from instrument control to data processing.

1

GC 2400 System S 2400 Headspace Sampler & AS 2400 Liquid Sampler

2

GC 2400 System with MS 2400 Detector

Experience this product live at the trade fair

Ilmac 2023
14-Aug-2023 - 14-Nov-2023 Basel, | Hall 1.0, Booth C100

Product classification

Applications

consumer products and product safety
environmental
food & beverages
gc/ms coupling
general manufacturing
government & regulatory agencies
pharmaceutical & cosmetics
qa/qc pharma
Show all

Product categories

analytical laboratories
contract testing labs
food qa/qc
gc
gc 2400 system
gc/ms
hs 2400 headspace sampler
ms 2400 sq system
pharma qa/qc
routine labs
simplicitychrom cds software
voc analysis
Show all

Target Industries

Beverages
Biotechnology
Chemistry
Food
Pharma
Plastics
Show all

Request product information now

Gas Chromatography (GC): PerkinElmer GC 2400 Platform

The Smart behind Separations

All about PerkinElmer

See the theme worlds for related content

Topic World Chromatography

Chromatography enables us to separate, identify and thus understand complex substances. Whether in the food industry, pharmaceutical research or environmental analysis - chromatography opens up a treasure trove of information about the composition and quality of our samples. Discover the fascinating world of chromatography!

60+ products
15+ whitepaper
50+ brochures
View topic world

Topic World Chromatography

Chromatography enables us to separate, identify and thus understand complex substances. Whether in the food industry, pharmaceutical research or environmental analysis - chromatography opens up a treasure trove of information about the composition and quality of our samples. Discover the fascinating world of chromatography!

60+ products
15+ whitepaper
50+ brochures
View topic world