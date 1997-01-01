LabCognition

Spectral databases:

oscas

Spectroscopy Apps for Routine Spectrum Analysis

LabCognition, Analytical Software GmbH & Co. KG

Standardised apps - fully functional even in offline-mode

oscas cloud - central data storage and cross-lab management

Combi solution - manufacturer-independent device connection

oscas spectroscopy-apps
Standardised and compact app
Clearly structured workflow for dedicated user groups
Integrated light or dark mode
Increase sample throughput, avoid errors and save ressources

You know apps from your mobile phone. What if spectral data analysis and evaluation in your routine analysis could be done just as easily with an app?

With the oscas spectroscopy apps you can save valuable resources and complete your routine analysis within a few clicks. The standardised apps guide users through the data acquisition and evaluation process in a time-efficient manner while ensuring a low error rate.

Experience result-oriented apps, e.g. for material identification based on optical spectroscopy data! Analyse food, plastics, pharmaceuticals and medicines, environmentally hazardous substances and poisons as well as forensic and many other materials. All you need is a spectrum of your sample.

You have other requirements for your analyses? No problem! Define your own app in the form of an evaluation sequence using our oscas cloud software or contact us. We will be happy to help and create apps for you.

Product classification oscas

Product categories

spectroscopy software controlling software databases chemometrics software
Applications

data management spectroscopy Datenanalyse chemometrics meat analytics analysis of cereals and grains Surface analytics milk powder analytics NIR spectroscopy Lubricant analytics UV/VIS spectroscopy routine analytics process standardisation Raman analytics data analysis material identification
Manufacturers of similar products

chemometrics software suppliers controlling software suppliers databases suppliers spectroscopy software suppliers
oscas spectroscopy-apps

Spectroscopy Apps for Routine Spectrum Analysis

All about LabCognition

