Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by Twitter
Share by email
Print

Advanced magnesium-based hydrogen storage materials and their applications

17-Aug-2023 - China

As an energy carrier, hydrogen holds the prominent advantages of high gravimetric energy density, high abundance, and zero emission, yet its effective storage and transportation remain a bottleneck problem for the widespread applications of hydrogen energy. To address such an issue, different types of hydrogen storage materials are developed and carefully investigated in the past decades. Among them, magnesium hydride (MgH2) has been considered as one of the most promising hydrogen storage materials because of its high capacity, excellent reversibility, sufficient magnesium reserves, and low cost. However, the poor thermodynamic and kinetic properties of MgH2 limit its practical applications (the enthalpy of the hydrogen desorption is 74.7 kJ mol-1 H2 and the desorption energy barrier is about 160 kJ mol-1 H2). Alloying, catalyzing, and nano-structuring have been proposed and applied to overcome the abovementioned drawbacks. Among these strategies, the introduction of the catalysts can change the local electronic configuration of Mg/MgH2 and reduce the energy barrier for H2 dissociation/recombination. The nanostructured Mg-based materials own the advantages of shortening the diffusion pathway and increasing surface reaction area, hence the hydrogen absorption and desorption rate can be significantly accelerated. The idea of designing core-shell nanostructured Mg-based hydrogen storage materials aims to synergize the strengths of the above two modification methods. Through such a strategy, advanced Mg-based materials with core-shell nanostructures can be constructed and optimized, which are promising for both mobile and stationary applications.

Jianxin Zou, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, PR China

A vision of the future applications of core-shell nanostructured magnesium-based hydrogen storage materials

Jianxin Zou, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, PR China

A new review from the team of Professor Jianxin Zou at Shanghai Jiao Tong University summarizes research progress in the field of core-shell nanostructured magnesium-based hydrogen storage materials was published in Industrial Chemistry & Materials recently, which mainly focuses on the preparation methods, microstructures, properties, and related mechanisms. The goal is to point out the design principles and future research trends of Mg-based hydrogen storage materials for industrial applications.

Core-shell nanostructured Mg-based hydrogen storage materials show excellent hydrogen absorption and desorption kinetics and long-term cycling performances. Besides, such a unique structure renders the composites some unique properties, for example, anti-air oxidation ability, rapid hydrolysis rate, etc. In consideration of the above, Zou’s group suggests a bright vision for the use of core-shell nanostructured Mg-based hydrogen storage materials in the future. Environmental-friendly green hydrogen can be obtained by electrolysis of water using electricity generated from renewable sources, such as solar energy and wind energy, and the hydrogen is reserved in a solid Mg-based hydrogen storage tank. Core-shell nanostructured Mg-based materials can absorb and desorb hydrogen at a relatively low temperature, which significantly reduces energy consumption during hydrogen storage and release. The storage system, producing hydrogen by pyrolysis or hydrolysis, could supply hydrogen to fuel cells for electricity generation, small-scale portable backup power, industry usage, and so on. Recently, a tonnage Mg-based solid-state hydrogen storage and transpiration trailer (MH-100T) equipped with 12 solid-state hydrogen storage tanks and 14.4 tons of bulk porous Mg-Ni-based alloy pellets has been officially unveiled, which opens a new era for solid-state hydrogen storage, and transportation. In the future, core-shell nanostructured Mg-based materials having better hydrogen sorption properties, such as lowered hydrogen desorption temperature, faster sorption speed and higher storage capacity, can be applied to further improve the performances of Mg-based hydrogen storage systems and broaden their application fields in hydrogen industry.

Mg-based hydrogen storage systems have attracted much attention for possible applications as hydrogen carriers due to their high hydrogen storage densities, good cyclic performance, and high abundance of Mg on earth. The reduction of the hydrogen desorption temperature to the range compatible with the exhaust heat of a fuel cell stack (roughly 60-150 oC range) is probably the most important objective of the research on nanostructured hydrogen storage materials at present. However, the biggest challenge remains the current inability to simultaneously control kinetics, thermodynamics, and cyclic performances in a simple and efficient way. Many experimental and theoretical investigations have shown the relationships between core-shell structures and improved hydrogen sorption properties of Mg/MgH2. It is especially important to find the optimal processing parameters and technical routes to synthesize advanced core-shell nanostructured Mg/MgH2 nanoparticles with smaller sizes and better catalytic shells for improving their hydrogen storage properties and balancing the benefits and costs in order to meet the requirements for industrial applications. Moreover, new design principles for different specific nanostructured hydrogen storage materials are necessary to be developed in the future, for example, the precise control of catalytic effect in Mg/MgH2 lattice at the atomic level, composition, and structural optimization using material genome engineering methodology, etc.

"In this review, we would like to provide readers with the latest research and development of advanced Mg-based hydrogen storage materials and their future prospects in the field of hydrogen energy," Zou said.

Original publication

"Core–shell nanostructured magnesium-based hydrogen storage materials: a critical review"; Industrial Chemistry and Materials.

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1181342/advanced-magnesium-based-hydrogen-storage-materials-and-their-applications.html
Want to bake cookies? Or store hydrogen energy?

Want to bake cookies? Or store hydrogen energy?

A baking soda solution for clean hydrogen storage

Read news

Most read news

1
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
2
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
3
Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen
4
Next-generation flow battery design sets records
5
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

Original publication

"Core–shell nanostructured magnesium-based hydrogen storage materials: a critical review"; Industrial Chemistry and Materials.

Topics

hydrogen storage hydrogen magnesium
magnesium hydride
Show all

Organizations

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Other news from the department science

How bacteria can be "tamed" for sustainable plastics production

How bacteria can be "tamed" for sustainable plastics production

Research team at Giessen University develops new system for tailored control of gene expression

Read news
Clever coating turns lampshades into indoor air purifiers

Clever coating turns lampshades into indoor air purifiers

Read news
Bacteria cause iron to rust

Bacteria cause iron to rust

Anaerobic "rusting" of iron by bacteria with current-conducting pili

Read news
Carbon-based quantum technology

Carbon-based quantum technology

Researchers contact single graphene nanoribbons

Read news
Researchers “film” novel catalyst at work

Researchers “film” novel catalyst at work

Read news
First DIN for Photocatalytic Synthesis

First DIN for Photocatalytic Synthesis

Chemist at LIKAT Defines Standards for Light-driven CO2 Reduction

Read news
Artificial intelligence designs advanced materials

Artificial intelligence designs advanced materials

Scientists of the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung pioneer new machine learning model for corrosion-resistant alloy design

Read news
Transforming flies into degradable plastics

Transforming flies into degradable plastics

Read news
The quantum avalanche

The quantum avalanche

At the Vienna University of Technology, it was possible to keep a system that is actually very unstable, consisting of many quantum particles, stable and then release its energy in a targeted manner all at once

Read news
New recycling process could find markets for ‘junk’ plastic waste

New recycling process could find markets for ‘junk’ plastic waste

A new plastics recycling method reduces emissions by 60 percent and opens the door to the reuse of materials like plastic film, multilayer materials and colored plastics

Read news
Chloride ions from seawater eyed as possible lithium replacement in batteries of the future

Chloride ions from seawater eyed as possible lithium replacement in batteries of the future

Read news
Hope for revolutionary high-temperature superconductor lives on

Hope for revolutionary high-temperature superconductor lives on

Calculations by TU Wien (Vienna) show: Newly discovered material LK-99 indeed has properties that could be advantageous for superconductivity

Read news
Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future

Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future

New study shows that graphene-based TENGs could finally unlock nature’s wasted energy

Read news
How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?

How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?

The Vienna University of Technology has succeeded in developing new models that can be used to describe very precisely the behavior of lithium-ion batteries during the charging and discharging process

Read news
Ferroelectric material is now elastic

Ferroelectric material is now elastic

Read news
Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale

Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale

Scientists of the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung develop a workflow and code to characterize defects in steels

Read news
New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs

New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs

Previously undescribed chemical process may offer safer, more practical way to create cyclopropanes—a key feature in many drugs and drug-candidates

Read news
Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment

Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment

New nanoporous membrane allows highly efficient separation of wastewater components for future reuse, offering industries sustainability and added-value benefits

Read news
Batteries on wheels

Batteries on wheels

New charging technology to make e-cars suitable for mass use as mobile power storage units

Read news
Old mattresses made new

Old mattresses made new

Simple chemistry can recycle polyurethane

Read news
More from the department science

Most read news

BASF adjusts outlook for 2023

BASF adjusts outlook for 2023

BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus

Read news
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable

Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable

Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable

Read news
Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen

Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen

Read news
Next-generation flow battery design sets records

Next-generation flow battery design sets records

Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design

Read news
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams

Read news
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power

New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power

Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery

Read news
Chemists recycle shrimp waste as catalyst for hydrogen generation

Chemists recycle shrimp waste as catalyst for hydrogen generation

The breakthrough came during a so-called Friday Afternoon experiment

Read news
A gigantic hydrogen deposit in northeast France?

A gigantic hydrogen deposit in northeast France?

Read news
Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

German-Indonesian research team identifies new rock-like compounds from plastic waste and coral rubble for the first time

Read news
PFAS contaminated water becomes clean again

PFAS contaminated water becomes clean again

Promising and environmentally friendly process developed

Read news
Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Basis for new measurement devices

Read news
BASF’s earnings in tough market environment significantly below strong prior-year quarter

BASF’s earnings in tough market environment significantly below strong prior-year quarter

Sales decline by 24.7 percent to €17.3 billion

Read news

More news from our other portals

PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds

PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds

Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning

bionity.com
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer

Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer

The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.

yumda.com
Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

analytica-world.com
Long-COVID - all a question of genes?

Long-COVID - all a question of genes?

New study results show possible risk factor

bionity.com
Situation with orange juice comes to a head - no relief in sight

Situation with orange juice comes to a head - no relief in sight

yumda.com
Tracing invisible particles

Tracing invisible particles

Automated analysis of microplastics

analytica-world.com
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes

Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes

Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation

bionity.com
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics

Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics

Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome

yumda.com
Inflammation Values by Spectrometry

Inflammation Values by Spectrometry

Quantifying acute-phase inflammation proteins by NMR

analytica-world.com
What determines whether we become overweight?

What determines whether we become overweight?

More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered

bionity.com
Eat Happy introduces paper packaging

Eat Happy introduces paper packaging

New packaging is 100 percent recyclable in waste paper

yumda.com
Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Basis for new measurement devices

analytica-world.com
Those who are smarter live longer

Those who are smarter live longer

Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life

bionity.com
Ferrero: Belgian factory affected by salmonella for the second time

Ferrero: Belgian factory affected by salmonella for the second time

yumda.com
Paper-based device developed for rapid diagnosis of lung diseases

Paper-based device developed for rapid diagnosis of lung diseases

CSIC researchers have coordinated the design of an instrument that combines paper microfluidics and electrochemical transduction.

analytica-world.com
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes

Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes

Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors

bionity.com
Pepsico boss: majority of consumers accept price increases

Pepsico boss: majority of consumers accept price increases

yumda.com
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act

Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act

Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders

analytica-world.com
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age

How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age

Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health

bionity.com
Hydrogen technology to curtail greenhouse gases from food, beverage industry

Hydrogen technology to curtail greenhouse gases from food, beverage industry

yumda.com
(How) Cells Talk to Each Other

(How) Cells Talk to Each Other

ISTA Scientists Successfully Model Cell Dynamics

analytica-world.com
Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

German-Indonesian research team identifies new rock-like compounds from plastic waste and coral rubble for the first time

bionity.com
Risk of forced labor is widespread in U.S. food supply, study finds

Risk of forced labor is widespread in U.S. food supply, study finds

yumda.com
Researchers from Poland, France and Italy are honored for their work in cell biology, biomineralization and photonics

Researchers from Poland, France and Italy are honored for their work in cell biology, biomineralization and photonics

WITec Paper Award 2023 Recognizes Outstanding Publications

analytica-world.com
Significant Progress in Cancer Imaging

Significant Progress in Cancer Imaging

Groundbreaking method offers a fast and cost-effective way to observe abnormal metabolic processes live in the magnetic resonance imaging scanner

bionity.com
San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

yumda.com
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors

Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors

New method allows precise observation of gene recognition

analytica-world.com
Novel Topical Treatment to Induce Hair Growth via Immune Modulation

Novel Topical Treatment to Induce Hair Growth via Immune Modulation

Mallia Therapeutics Secures Seed Funding

bionity.com
Niels E. Hower is a new member of the management board at BENEO

Niels E. Hower is a new member of the management board at BENEO

yumda.com
Quantitative analysis of cell organelles with artificial intelligence

Quantitative analysis of cell organelles with artificial intelligence

The analysis of cryo-X-Ray-microscopy data still requires a lot of time: AI now identifies structures at high accuracy within a few minutes

analytica-world.com
More from the department science Subscribe to newsletter