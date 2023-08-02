WACKER Expands HCl Production for the Semiconductor Industry in Burghausen
Hydrogen chloride (HCl) has many different applications in the chemical industry. Use of this reaction gas allows manufacturers to turn low-energy raw materials into reactive intermediates for down-stream production steps. WACKER, for instance, uses HCl for manufacturing silicones, pyrogenic silica and polysilicon for the solar and semiconductor industries.
The colorless, water-soluble gas is also an important processing aid for the semiconductor industry. Hydrogen chloride is used for etching hyperpure silicon wafers and for cleaning plant components. However, the media used must be extremely pure to prevent contamination. “A lot of our competitors have dropped out of hydrogen chloride production in recent years for reasons of cost and quality. That, along with growing demand for semiconductor components, has made ultrapure HCl difficult to come by right now,” says WACKER Executive Board member Christian Kirsten.
WACKER is currently one of the very few companies in Europe that is able to deliver HCl in the quality and quantities needed. The company initiated investments in the low tens of millions of euros to cover the recently completed expansion work and associated infrastructure at its Burghausen site. “We’ve been very pleased with the development of our electronic chemicals business, which has outstanding prospects for growth,” Kirsten emphasizes. “A lot of megatrends are going to be based on semiconductor elements, which, besides increasing demand for chips, will also create more demand for processing aids such as ultrapure hydrogen chloride. Expanding our capacities will allow us to meet that demand going forward.”
Other news from the department business & finance
Second quarter impacted by declines in glyphosate business
Group sales fall by 8.2 percent (Fx & portfolio adj.) to 11.044 billion euros
ALTANA strengthens its portfolio of testing and measuring instruments with a strategic acquisition
Acquisition of the business of Imaginant, the leading international specialist for ultrasonic measuring equipment
Li-Cycle Starts Operations at its First European Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility
Germany Spoke is the largest in Li-Cycle’s portfolio and expected to sustainably process up to 30,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery material per year
BASF, Huntsman, Shanghai Hua Yi, Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Co. Ltd. and Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical Co. Ltd. to separate joint MDI production in Caojing, China
BASF’s earnings in tough market environment significantly below strong prior-year quarter
Sales decline by 24.7 percent to €17.3 billion
Ready, set, here are the Changemakers!
The ISC3 has selected it's finalists for the Innovation Challenge in Sustainable Chemistry and Agriculture
Bulk solids industry cautiously optimistic for 2023
Manufacturers in the ventilation and process technology sectors are cautiously optimistic about the future after surviving the Corona crisis
TotalEnergies, Aramco and SABIC Complete MENA Region’s First Processing of Oil From Plastic Waste at Scale to Make Certified Circular Polymers
PlastFormance wins HTGF as lead investor for growth financing round
Internationally patented platform technology for innovative materials
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity
PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus
Clinisys Acquires Promium
Further Grow Scientific, Environmental and Public Health Diagnostics Capabilities
ReCatalyst Announces Successful Closing of Oversubscribed Seed Financing Round
"We are really at a unique point in history to be able to make a direct impact towards an incredibly important humanity’s challenge"
Most read news
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable
The future of recycling could one day mean dissolving plastic with electricity
The method it’s simple enough that you can watch the plastic break apart in front of your eyes
Next-generation flow battery design sets records
Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design
Young Inventors Prize 2023 for drawing microplastics out of the ocean
The latest prototype uses a unique mixture without requiring filters or chemicals and removes over 85% of microplastics in a single pass
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power
Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity
PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans
Researchers surprised by extent of pollution
More news from our other portals
PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds
Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer
The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
House cats’ noses may function like highly efficient chemical analysis equipment
Parallels between cat noses and gas chromatography provide new insights into mammalian evolution
TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation
TolerogenixX expands Phase II immune-tolerance trial and closes EUR 12 million Series A financing
Anuga Meat 2023
Platform for meat industry worldwide - from traditional to innovative, from regional to plant-based
Those who are smarter live longer
Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics
Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes
Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation
What determines whether we become overweight?
More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors
New method allows precise observation of gene recognition
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes
Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors
Bavaria alliance: drinktec and BrauBeviale join forces
Messe München and NürnbergMesse establish joint venture YONTEX, further expanding their leading position in the world market for the beverage and liquid food industry
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act
Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders
WildDISCO: Visualizing Whole Bodies in Unprecedented Detail
AI Integration: Predicting Disease Progression Without the Use of Animal Models in Research
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age
Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health