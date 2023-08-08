Old mattresses made new

Together with partners from industry, researchers from Aarhus University have now proven that simple chemistry can do more than just extract important raw materials from polyurethane foam – the most important component can also be reused again and again

Researchers at Aarhus University have invented and patented a method to break down the chemical bonds in a polyurethane foam mattress and extract its monomeric building blocks. The polyol (the molecule in the red circle) can then be reformulated into a new PU foam mattress. Aarhus University

It created something of a stir when, back in 2022, researchers from Aarhus University announced a new and inexpensive way of breaking down polyurethane (PU) plastic into its original components, which can then be recycled into new PU material instead of ending up in landfills or incinerators.

Now, together with Plixxent A/S, Dan-Foam Aps and the Danish Technological Institute as part of the Danish RePURpose consortium, the same researchers have proven that the method can be used to tackle flexible foam polyurethane:

They have broken down approx. one-and-a-half kilos of foam mattress, extracted its main components and used one of them, polyol, as a raw material in a new piece of mattress. By replacing "fresh" polyol, which is primarily produced from crude oil, with polyol extracted from the old mattress, the researchers have replaced 64 per cent of the mattress, without impairing quality in any way.

They have also demonstrated that the process can be repeated several times. In other words, the polyol can be re-extracted from polyurethane foam and reused again.

Much needed solution This takes us a step further towards a circular economy for flexible PU foam. And it is desperately needed.

The vast majority of global PU waste is deposited in landfills because it is difficult to recycle. PU cannot be melted, and for this reason it is not possible to simply mould it into new products like many other plastics.

The global market for PU was 24.7 million tonnes in 2021, and it is expected to exceed 29 million tonnes by 2029. The flexible PU foam used in mattresses accounts for about 30 per cent of the market.

PU is not only used in mattresses; it is a group of advanced plastic materials with many different properties and even more applications. It is also used in furniture, refrigerators, shoes, toys, paints, fillers, insulation, cars, wind turbines, aircraft and much more.

Requires waste control The method developed and patented by the chemists at Aarhus University is called solvolysis, and breaks down the chemical bonds in PU by putting the material in a sort of pressure cooker with hot tert-amyl alcohol and a little caustic potash.

However, the researchers do not expect that this process can be used for the entire PU market. The different types of PU are too different.