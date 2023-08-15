Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by Twitter
Share by email
Print

Researchers “film” novel catalyst at work

15-Aug-2023 - Germany
Volker Lannert/Uni Bonn

Am Versuchsaufbau (von links): Prof. Dr. Peter Vöhringer, Dr. Luis Domenianni, Jonas Schmidt und Prof. Dr. Andreas Gansäuer.

Volker Lannert/Uni Bonn

A novel catalysis scheme enables chemical reactions that were previously virtually impossible. The method developed at the University of Bonn is also environmentally friendly and does not require rare and precious metals. The researchers recorded the exact course of the catalysis in a kind of high-speed film. They did this using special lasers that can make processes visible that last only fractions of a billionth of a second. The results allow them to further optimize the catalyst. 

Let’s say you are playing mini golf. There is a small hill on the course that the golf ball has to overcome in order to roll into the hole behind it. To do this, you need to hit it with enough force. Otherwise, it will not make it over the obstacle, but will roll back towards you.

It is similar for many chemical reactions: In order for them to proceed, you first have to supply them with enough energy. A catalyst reduces this activation energy. To stay in the picture: It levels the hill a bit so the ball needs less momentum to roll over it. The reaction is therefore easier and faster. “Some reactions are even only made possible by the use of catalysts,” explains Prof. Dr. Andreas Gansäuer.

Titanium instead of precious metals

The researcher works at the Kekulé Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Bonn. He has been working for years on how to simplify the production of certain carbon compounds. The use of catalysts is usually the means of choice here. The problem: Often, the “reaction accelerators” consist of rare and precious metals such as platinum, palladium, or iridium.

“We usually use titanium compounds instead,” says Gansäuer. “This is because titanium is one of the most abundant elements in the earth’s crust and is also completely non-toxic.” However, titanium-based catalysts often still need a companion to be able to accelerate chemical reactions. Most often, this is also a metal. It activates the catalyst, (unlike the latter) is consumed in the reaction, and generates by-products as waster.

“This is both costly and not very sustainable,” emphasizes Gansäuer’s colleague Prof. Dr. Peter Vöhringer of the Clausius Institute for Physical and Theoretical Chemistry at the University of Bonn. “However, there have been attempts for some time to achieve this activation in a different way: By irradiating the catalyst with light. We have now implemented this idea. At the same time we filmed, in a sense, the processes that occur during activation and catalysis.”

Lasers create “lightning storm”

The “high-speed camera” used by the researchers was a spectrometer - this is a complex instrument that can be used to determine what a molecule looks like at a certain point in time. For this to work, you also need a flash. To do this, the researchers use a laser that switches on and off continuously. The bright moments each last only a few hundred femtoseconds (a femtosecond is the millionth part of a billionth of a second). The catalysis process is thus broken down into a sequence of individual images. “This allows us to visualize ultrafast processes,” says Vöhringer, who is a specialist in this method.

Not all molecules can be filmed easily. “We therefore had to make some modifications to the titanium catalyst we usually use,” says Gansäuer. The experiments show that the compound can be activated by light and is then able to catalyze a specific form of redox reactions. In redox reactions, electrons are passed from one reactant to the other. “This process is facilitated by the activated catalyst,” Gansäuer explains. “This allows us, for example, to produce compounds that serve as starting materials for many important drugs.”

Greedy for electrons

The “high-speed film” documents exactly what happens during light activation. “Electrons resemble a compass needle that points in a certain direction,” says Jonas Schmidt, who is doing his doctorate in Prof. Vöhringer’s research group. “This spin changes as a result of irradiation.” Figuratively speaking, the titanium compound thus becomes “greedier” to accept an electron. When it does, it starts the redox reaction.

“Thanks to the insights we have gained with our method, we can now further optimize the catalyst,” explains Vöhringer, who, like Prof. Gansäuer, is a member of the Transdisciplinary Research Area “Matter” at the University of Bonn. It is already possible to use it to carry out chemical reactions that were hardly feasible before. The success is also an expression of fruitful cooperation between organic chemistry on the one hand and laser and molecular physics on the other, Vöhringer emphasizes: “Our study shows the fruits that can come from collaboration between two research groups with completely different methodological backgrounds.”

Original publication

Jonas Schmidt, Luis I. Domenianni, Marcel Leuschner, Andreas Gansäuer und Peter Vöhringer: "Observing the Entry Events of a Titanium-Based Photoredox Catalytic Cycle in Real Time"; Angewandte Chemie 2023.

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1181317/researchers-film-novel-catalyst-at-work.html
Catalyst upgrades carbon dioxide to fuels

Catalyst upgrades carbon dioxide to fuels

Read news

Most read news

1
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
2
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
3
Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen
4
Next-generation flow battery design sets records
5
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

Original publication

Jonas Schmidt, Luis I. Domenianni, Marcel Leuschner, Andreas Gansäuer und Peter Vöhringer: "Observing the Entry Events of a Titanium-Based Photoredox Catalytic Cycle in Real Time"; Angewandte Chemie 2023.

Topics

titanium catalysis organic chemistry catalysts precious metals
Show all

Organizations

Universität Bonn

Other news from the department science

How bacteria can be "tamed" for sustainable plastics production

How bacteria can be "tamed" for sustainable plastics production

Research team at Giessen University develops new system for tailored control of gene expression

Read news
Clever coating turns lampshades into indoor air purifiers

Clever coating turns lampshades into indoor air purifiers

Read news
Advanced magnesium-based hydrogen storage materials and their applications

Advanced magnesium-based hydrogen storage materials and their applications

Read news
Bacteria cause iron to rust

Bacteria cause iron to rust

Anaerobic "rusting" of iron by bacteria with current-conducting pili

Read news
Carbon-based quantum technology

Carbon-based quantum technology

Researchers contact single graphene nanoribbons

Read news
First DIN for Photocatalytic Synthesis

First DIN for Photocatalytic Synthesis

Chemist at LIKAT Defines Standards for Light-driven CO2 Reduction

Read news
Artificial intelligence designs advanced materials

Artificial intelligence designs advanced materials

Scientists of the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung pioneer new machine learning model for corrosion-resistant alloy design

Read news
Transforming flies into degradable plastics

Transforming flies into degradable plastics

Read news
The quantum avalanche

The quantum avalanche

At the Vienna University of Technology, it was possible to keep a system that is actually very unstable, consisting of many quantum particles, stable and then release its energy in a targeted manner all at once

Read news
New recycling process could find markets for ‘junk’ plastic waste

New recycling process could find markets for ‘junk’ plastic waste

A new plastics recycling method reduces emissions by 60 percent and opens the door to the reuse of materials like plastic film, multilayer materials and colored plastics

Read news
Chloride ions from seawater eyed as possible lithium replacement in batteries of the future

Chloride ions from seawater eyed as possible lithium replacement in batteries of the future

Read news
Hope for revolutionary high-temperature superconductor lives on

Hope for revolutionary high-temperature superconductor lives on

Calculations by TU Wien (Vienna) show: Newly discovered material LK-99 indeed has properties that could be advantageous for superconductivity

Read news
Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future

Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future

New study shows that graphene-based TENGs could finally unlock nature’s wasted energy

Read news
How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?

How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?

The Vienna University of Technology has succeeded in developing new models that can be used to describe very precisely the behavior of lithium-ion batteries during the charging and discharging process

Read news
Ferroelectric material is now elastic

Ferroelectric material is now elastic

Read news
Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale

Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale

Scientists of the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung develop a workflow and code to characterize defects in steels

Read news
New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs

New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs

Previously undescribed chemical process may offer safer, more practical way to create cyclopropanes—a key feature in many drugs and drug-candidates

Read news
Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment

Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment

New nanoporous membrane allows highly efficient separation of wastewater components for future reuse, offering industries sustainability and added-value benefits

Read news
Batteries on wheels

Batteries on wheels

New charging technology to make e-cars suitable for mass use as mobile power storage units

Read news
Old mattresses made new

Old mattresses made new

Simple chemistry can recycle polyurethane

Read news
More from the department science

Most read news

BASF adjusts outlook for 2023

BASF adjusts outlook for 2023

BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus

Read news
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable

Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable

Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable

Read news
Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen

Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen

Read news
Next-generation flow battery design sets records

Next-generation flow battery design sets records

Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design

Read news
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams

Read news
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power

New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power

Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery

Read news
Chemists recycle shrimp waste as catalyst for hydrogen generation

Chemists recycle shrimp waste as catalyst for hydrogen generation

The breakthrough came during a so-called Friday Afternoon experiment

Read news
A gigantic hydrogen deposit in northeast France?

A gigantic hydrogen deposit in northeast France?

Read news
Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

German-Indonesian research team identifies new rock-like compounds from plastic waste and coral rubble for the first time

Read news
PFAS contaminated water becomes clean again

PFAS contaminated water becomes clean again

Promising and environmentally friendly process developed

Read news
Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Basis for new measurement devices

Read news
BASF’s earnings in tough market environment significantly below strong prior-year quarter

BASF’s earnings in tough market environment significantly below strong prior-year quarter

Sales decline by 24.7 percent to €17.3 billion

Read news

More news from our other portals

PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds

PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds

Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning

bionity.com
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer

Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer

The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.

yumda.com
Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

analytica-world.com
Long-COVID - all a question of genes?

Long-COVID - all a question of genes?

New study results show possible risk factor

bionity.com
Situation with orange juice comes to a head - no relief in sight

Situation with orange juice comes to a head - no relief in sight

yumda.com
Tracing invisible particles

Tracing invisible particles

Automated analysis of microplastics

analytica-world.com
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes

Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes

Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation

bionity.com
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics

Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics

Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome

yumda.com
Inflammation Values by Spectrometry

Inflammation Values by Spectrometry

Quantifying acute-phase inflammation proteins by NMR

analytica-world.com
What determines whether we become overweight?

What determines whether we become overweight?

More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered

bionity.com
Eat Happy introduces paper packaging

Eat Happy introduces paper packaging

New packaging is 100 percent recyclable in waste paper

yumda.com
Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Basis for new measurement devices

analytica-world.com
Those who are smarter live longer

Those who are smarter live longer

Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life

bionity.com
Ferrero: Belgian factory affected by salmonella for the second time

Ferrero: Belgian factory affected by salmonella for the second time

yumda.com
Paper-based device developed for rapid diagnosis of lung diseases

Paper-based device developed for rapid diagnosis of lung diseases

CSIC researchers have coordinated the design of an instrument that combines paper microfluidics and electrochemical transduction.

analytica-world.com
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes

Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes

Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors

bionity.com
Pepsico boss: majority of consumers accept price increases

Pepsico boss: majority of consumers accept price increases

yumda.com
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act

Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act

Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders

analytica-world.com
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age

How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age

Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health

bionity.com
Hydrogen technology to curtail greenhouse gases from food, beverage industry

Hydrogen technology to curtail greenhouse gases from food, beverage industry

yumda.com
(How) Cells Talk to Each Other

(How) Cells Talk to Each Other

ISTA Scientists Successfully Model Cell Dynamics

analytica-world.com
Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

German-Indonesian research team identifies new rock-like compounds from plastic waste and coral rubble for the first time

bionity.com
Risk of forced labor is widespread in U.S. food supply, study finds

Risk of forced labor is widespread in U.S. food supply, study finds

yumda.com
Researchers from Poland, France and Italy are honored for their work in cell biology, biomineralization and photonics

Researchers from Poland, France and Italy are honored for their work in cell biology, biomineralization and photonics

WITec Paper Award 2023 Recognizes Outstanding Publications

analytica-world.com
Significant Progress in Cancer Imaging

Significant Progress in Cancer Imaging

Groundbreaking method offers a fast and cost-effective way to observe abnormal metabolic processes live in the magnetic resonance imaging scanner

bionity.com
San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

yumda.com
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors

Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors

New method allows precise observation of gene recognition

analytica-world.com
Novel Topical Treatment to Induce Hair Growth via Immune Modulation

Novel Topical Treatment to Induce Hair Growth via Immune Modulation

Mallia Therapeutics Secures Seed Funding

bionity.com
Niels E. Hower is a new member of the management board at BENEO

Niels E. Hower is a new member of the management board at BENEO

yumda.com
Quantitative analysis of cell organelles with artificial intelligence

Quantitative analysis of cell organelles with artificial intelligence

The analysis of cryo-X-Ray-microscopy data still requires a lot of time: AI now identifies structures at high accuracy within a few minutes

analytica-world.com
More from the department science Subscribe to newsletter