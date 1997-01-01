Anton Paar

Density meters: Dichtemessung (Tragbar)

A Portable Density Meter for On-Site Digital Measurements to Make Life Easier

Anton Paar Germany GmbH

Simplifies work routines: Fast, error-free, electronically traceable measurements

Saves costs: Robust and durable measuring cell, replaceable if necessary

Wastes no sample material: Only 2 milliliters needed

No need to take your sample to the lab or read results from a glass hydrometer

Whenever you want to measure the density and concentration of liquids from containers or tanks in the field, there are three options. Transport the samples back to the laboratory? Take analog measurements on site with a glass spindle and a thermometer and write down all the values manually? Or do you make life easier for yourself and measure digitally to save time and avoid trouble?

The future of on-site measurement is digital. The DMA 35 density meter lets you measure quickly at any given time – error-free, electronically traceable and with no need for an additional thermometer. It lets you replace all the glass hydrometers at your workplace, requires only 2 ml of sample volume and delivers all measured values at the touch of a button – conveniently as a printout or for export to a computer. What’s more, the robustness and durability of the DMA 35 saves you costs: an additional rubber protection keeps the measuring cell perfectly safe, even when outdoor conditions are hash. And should the cell ever get damaged, there’s no total loss to worry about. Instead of replacing the entire device, you can simply replace the cell.

Want to know more? Just contact us!

1

DMA 35 Ex and DMA 35 Ex Petrol are the only intrinsically safe portable density meters on the market that are suitable for use in explosive atmospheres.

2

When handling many different samples, automatic sample identification via RFID considerably speeds up your measuring processes.

3

The DMA 35 density meter is operated via capacitive keys with a sensitivity suitable for handling both with or without gloves.

4

The DMA 35 Ampere density meter is the ideal solution for measuring the relative density of sulfuric acid in lead-acid batteries.

5

Start your measurements by gesture control, leaving one hand free to hold you steady when measuring hard-to-reach samples.

Product classification

Applications

on-site measurement
Product categories

concentration measuring device
Target Industries

Beverages
Biotechnology
Chemistry
Food
Pharma
Plastics
