Dynamic light scattering (DLS) is commonly used to characterise nanoparticles. However, conventional photon correlation spectroscopy (PCS) only gives correct results for singly scattered light. Only transparent dispersion can be measured reliably. With Sympatec’s innovations in the field of DLS, the size analysis is independent of the concentration and even possible up to approx. 40 vol.%. Combining PCS and photon cross-correlation spectroscopy (PCCS) with Sympatec’s polarisation-separated Backscattering, NANOPHOX CS takes the signal quality to a new level. The decoupled intensity patterns of the vertically and parallel polarised laser beams are separately recorded, cross-correlated and evaluated. Disturbing multiple scattering effects are effectively suppressed and time-consuming sample dilution can be avoided, as highly concentrated suspensions or emulsions are measured directly. At the push of a button, the PAQXOS software automatically optimises measurement parameters, checks sample measurability and provides signal quality for orientation during and after measurement.