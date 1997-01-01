Sympatec

Particle analyzers: NANOPHOX CS

Next Generation DLS Instrument with the Novel Polarisation-separated Backscatter PCCS | NANOPHOX CS

Sympatec GmbH

Particle size analysis independent of particle concentration in the nano range

Significant expansion of the concentration range through elimination of multiple scattering

Reliable results with minimal sample preparation effort

Precise Measuring Results in Original Concentrations from 0.5 nm to 10,000 nm

Dynamic light scattering (DLS) is commonly used to characterise nanoparticles. However, conventional photon correlation spectroscopy (PCS) only gives correct results for singly scattered light. Only transparent dispersion can be measured reliably. With Sympatec’s innovations in the field of DLS, the size analysis is independent of the concentration and even possible up to approx. 40 vol.%. Combining PCS and photon cross-correlation spectroscopy (PCCS) with Sympatec’s polarisation-separated Backscattering, NANOPHOX CS takes the signal quality to a new level. The decoupled intensity patterns of the vertically and parallel polarised laser beams are separately recorded, cross-correlated and evaluated. Disturbing multiple scattering effects are effectively suppressed and time-consuming sample dilution can be avoided, as highly concentrated suspensions or emulsions are measured directly. At the push of a button, the PAQXOS software automatically optimises measurement parameters, checks sample measurability and provides signal quality for orientation during and after measurement.

Specifications

Type: nanoparticle analyzers
Method: dynamic light scattering
Min. measurement range: 0.5 nm
Max. measurement range: 10000 nm
Parameter: particle size

1

NANOPHOX CS for analysis of particle size and stability in concentrated suspensions and emulsions with nano particles from 0.5 nm to 10,000 nm

2

Filling the cuvette with opaque suspensions or emulsions

3

Acrylic glass, glass, solvent-resistant and micro cuvette

4

The cuvette is single-handedly loaded into the NANOPHOX. A simple mouse click positions the cuvette automatically and starts the measurement

5

The measurement signals are reproduced in real time and assessed according to their quality

All about Sympatec

See the theme worlds for related content

Topic World Spectroscopy

Investigation with spectroscopy gives us unique insights into the composition and structure of materials. From UV-Vis spectroscopy to infrared and Raman spectroscopy to fluorescence and atomic absorption spectroscopy, spectroscopy offers us a wide range of analytical techniques to precisely characterize substances. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of spectroscopy!

100+ products
300+ companies
35+ whitepaper
100+ brochures
View topic world

