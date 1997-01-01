Sympatec
Particle analyzers: QICPIC | PICTOS & Co.
Analysis of particle size and particle shape in laboratory and process from below 1 µm to 34,000 µm
Product-oriented analysis of particle size & shape through modular dosing and dispersing systems
Highest resolution of the particle spectrum with 4 MP high-speed camera & wide measuring range
Evaluation of statistically relevant particle numbers with powerful modes for meaningful results
Fast, reproducible and comparable measuring results with dynamic image analysis
The image analysis sensor QICPIC combines size and shape analysis of disperse particle systems. Using modular dispersing and dosing units for dry and wet applications, the measuring device ensures a product-specific characterisation. Outstanding performance features are illumination times in the nanosecond range and an image acquisition frequency of up to 500 frames per second. The extremely short exposure times ensure capturing and clear imaging of even fastest singular particles. Using powerful algorithms, QICPIC is evaluating millions of particles in shortest time and guarantees outstanding statistically relevant results. Most prominent features are speed, reproducibility and comparability of measurement results at optimized sample quantities. The user-friendly PAQXOS control and evaluation software guarantees fast measurement sequences. It presents meaningful results in a particle gallery, videos, customisable graphs and tables. An analysis of particle size and shape in the process environment is realised with the image analysis sensors PICTOS, PICTIS & PICCELL.
Specifications
Experience this product live at the trade fair
Request product information now
Particle analyzers: QICPIC | PICTOS & Co.
Analysis of particle size and particle shape in laboratory and process from below 1 µm to 34,000 µm
Find 22 more particle analyzers on chemeurope.com
In- and On-Line Particle Size Distribution Analysis in Highly Concentrated Suspensions and Emulsions
Real-time measurement in the process environment | simple installation | low-maintenance operation ✓ Measuring without dilution | optimal use with optically dense liquids ✓ Use in process, laboratory as well as product and process development | ...
Particle Size and Particle Size Distribution in Laboratory and Process from below 0.1 µm to 8,750 µm
Product-oriented particle size analysis through modularly adaptable dosing and dispersing systems ✓ Highest resolution of particle size distribution with up to 8 discrete measuring range modules ✓ Best reproducibility of results and excellent ...
Next Generation DLS Instrument with the Novel Polarisation-separated Backscatter PCCS | NANOPHOX CS
Particle size analysis independent of particle concentration in the nano range ✓ Significant expansion of the concentration range through elimination of multiple scattering ✓ Reliable results with minimal sample preparation effort ✓
Multisample Analysis of Stability and Particle Size
Fast and Sensitive stability determination up to 200x faster ✓ A complete insight to formulation properties stability size dispersibility redispersibility ✓ Quantified Stability Turbiscan Stability Index Instant reading on the LCD Screen ✓
Screening of biopharmaceuticals and proteins with high-throughput dynamic light scattering (DLS)
Revolutionize your performance by transforming your conventional, batch dynamic light scattering system into the stable, automated DynaPro Plate Reader
Analyze the particle size of liquid and dry samples with just one device
The pioneer in laser diffraction measures a wide range of particle sizes in liquid disperions and dry powders.
Separation and Sediment Analysis – All Dispersing Agents Are Possible
The volume concentration can be calculated even for polydisperse samples without knowing the refractive index
Nanoparticle size & zeta potential using dynamic and electrophoretic light scattering (DLS, ELS)
Characterization of nanoparticles, colloids and proteins in optimal measurement quality and speed: rely on the powerful Zetasizer systems from Malvern Panalytical
Particle Size Analysis using laser diffraction - the Mastersizer 3000
The new Mastersizer 3000 particle size analyzer delivers rapid, precise particle size distributions for both wet and dry dispersions. It packs exceptional
See the theme worlds for related content
Topic World Particle Analysis
Particle analysis methods allow us to study tiny particles in various materials and reveal their properties. Whether in environmental monitoring, nanotechnology or the pharmaceutical industry, particle analysis gives us a glimpse into a hidden world where we can decipher the composition, size and shape of particles. Experience the fascinating world of particle analysis!
Topic World Particle Analysis
Particle analysis methods allow us to study tiny particles in various materials and reveal their properties. Whether in environmental monitoring, nanotechnology or the pharmaceutical industry, particle analysis gives us a glimpse into a hidden world where we can decipher the composition, size and shape of particles. Experience the fascinating world of particle analysis!