Analysis of particle size and particle shape in laboratory and process from below 1 µm to 34,000 µm

Product-oriented analysis of particle size & shape through modular dosing and dispersing systems

Highest resolution of the particle spectrum with 4 MP high-speed camera & wide measuring range

Evaluation of statistically relevant particle numbers with powerful modes for meaningful results

Fast, reproducible and comparable measuring results with dynamic image analysis

The image analysis sensor QICPIC combines size and shape analysis of disperse particle systems. Using modular dispersing and dosing units for dry and wet applications, the measuring device ensures a product-specific characterisation. Outstanding performance features are illumination times in the nanosecond range and an image acquisition frequency of up to 500 frames per second. The extremely short exposure times ensure capturing and clear imaging of even fastest singular particles. Using powerful algorithms, QICPIC is evaluating millions of particles in shortest time and guarantees outstanding statistically relevant results. Most prominent features are speed, reproducibility and comparability of measurement results at optimized sample quantities. The user-friendly PAQXOS control and evaluation software guarantees fast measurement sequences. It presents meaningful results in a particle gallery, videos, customisable graphs and tables. An analysis of particle size and shape in the process environment is realised with the image analysis sensors PICTOS, PICTIS & PICCELL.

Specifications

Type: particle size analyzers
Method: dynamic image analysis
Min. measurement range: 1000 nm
Max. measurement range: 34000000 nm
Parameter: particle size, particle shape

1

QICPIC dry dispersion unit RODOS/L and vibratory feeder VIBRI for finest, even cohesive powders from 1.8 µm to 4,000 µm

2

QICPIC with disperser FIBROS for separation and feeding of dry, curly fibres | Fibre thickness 5 µm to 5,000 µm, fibre length 500 µm to 30,000 µm

3

QICPIC with high volume open-loop-cell FLOWCELL for mid-size or coarse particles from 11 µm to 5,000 or 17 µm to 10,000 µm

4

QICPIC with wet disperser LIXELL and wet dosing unit LIQXI for emulsions and suspensions from < 1 µm to 500 µm

5

PICTOS with integrated dry disperser RODOS for size and shape analysis of dry powders and granules from 1.8 µm to 3,500 µm in process environments

Applications

Show all

Show all

See the theme worlds for related content

Topic World Particle Analysis

Particle analysis methods allow us to study tiny particles in various materials and reveal their properties. Whether in environmental monitoring, nanotechnology or the pharmaceutical industry, particle analysis gives us a glimpse into a hidden world where we can decipher the composition, size and shape of particles. Experience the fascinating world of particle analysis!

35+ products
45+ companies
10+ whitepaper
30+ brochures
View topic world

