Nanoparticle analyzers: Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer
The Versatile Particle and Dispersion Analyser: At-Line, in the Process and in the Laboratory
Nanoparticle & droplet: size distribution, density, Hansen parameters, magnetization, adhesion
Direct & accelerated stability information for R&D, QC, upscaling of suspensions & emulsions
In-situ characterization of dispersibility & stability, separation, filtration, rheology
Comprehensive analysis of nano / microparticles & their interactions in dispersions with 1 instrument
The multi-wavelength LUMiSizer complements the near-infrared (NIR) LUMiSizer.
An additional, blue light source enables particle characterization in the lower nanometer range. Shorter wavelengths increase the sensitivity for translucent & low-concentrated dispersions.
The analytical photocentrifuge measures 12 different samples simultaneously at a temperature of 4-60 C with the proven, patented STEP-Technology®. For the first time, a temperature ramp is combined with a physically accelerated separation (up to 2300-fold) which facilitates direct storage stability tests & predictions for dispersions (ISO/TR 13097 & ISO/TR 18811).
The device determines particle & droplet size distributions in accordance with ISO 13318, particle density with ISO 18747. Experts appreciate the operational simplicity, elimination of calibration with reference particles, and high sample throughput.
Applications of the device range from innovative particles & high-tech formulations including liposomal, biopolymer-based dispersions to the field of mechanical materials testing of solid substances, e.g. bones.
Specifications
Topic World Particle Analysis
Particle analysis methods allow us to study tiny particles in various materials and reveal their properties. Whether in environmental monitoring, nanotechnology or the pharmaceutical industry, particle analysis gives us a glimpse into a hidden world where we can decipher the composition, size and shape of particles. Experience the fascinating world of particle analysis!
