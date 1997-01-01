LUM

Request info or quote
Download brochure
+49 (0)30 / 22 37 4711
Verified

Nanoparticle analyzers: Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer

The Versatile Particle and Dispersion Analyser: At-Line, in the Process and in the Laboratory

LUM GmbH

Nanoparticle & droplet: size distribution, density, Hansen parameters, magnetization, adhesion

Direct & accelerated stability information for R&D, QC, upscaling of suspensions & emulsions

In-situ characterization of dispersibility & stability, separation, filtration, rheology

Request info or quote Download brochure
Multi-sample measurement in LUMiSizer
Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer
Far beyond particles and dispersions
Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer
Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer

Comprehensive analysis of nano / microparticles & their interactions in dispersions with 1 instrument

The multi-wavelength LUMiSizer complements the near-infrared (NIR) LUMiSizer.

An additional, blue light source enables particle characterization in the lower nanometer range. Shorter wavelengths increase the sensitivity for translucent & low-concentrated dispersions.

The analytical photocentrifuge measures 12 different samples simultaneously at a temperature of 4-60 C with the proven, patented STEP-Technology®. For the first time, a temperature ramp is combined with a physically accelerated separation (up to 2300-fold) which facilitates direct storage stability tests & predictions for dispersions (ISO/TR 13097 & ISO/TR 18811).

The device determines particle & droplet size distributions in accordance with ISO 13318, particle density with ISO 18747. Experts appreciate the operational simplicity, elimination of calibration with reference particles, and high sample throughput.

Applications of the device range from  innovative particles & high-tech formulations including liposomal, biopolymer-based dispersions to the field of mechanical materials testing of solid substances, e.g. bones.

Specifications

Type: dispersion analysers
Method: N/A
Min. measurement range: 0.1 nm
Max. measurement range: 1000 nm
Parameter: particle size
Multi-sample measurement in LUMiSizer

1

Multi-sample measurement in LUMiSizer

Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer

2

Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer

Far beyond particles and dispersions

3

Far beyond particles and dispersions

Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer

4

Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer

Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer

5

Selected accessories

Experience this product live at the trade fair

POWTECH 2023
14-Aug-2023 - 14-Nov-2023 Nürnberg, | Hall 1, Booth 1-110

Product classification

Applications

elasticity measurement
Show all

Product categories

separation analysers
Show all

Target Industries

Beverages
Biotechnology
Chemistry
Food
Pharma
Plastics
Show all

Request product information now

Multi-sample measurement in LUMiSizer

Nanoparticle analyzers: Multiwavelength-Dispersion Analyser LUMiSizer

The Versatile Particle and Dispersion Analyser: At-Line, in the Process and in the Laboratory

All about LUM

See the theme worlds for related content

Topic World Particle Analysis

Particle analysis methods allow us to study tiny particles in various materials and reveal their properties. Whether in environmental monitoring, nanotechnology or the pharmaceutical industry, particle analysis gives us a glimpse into a hidden world where we can decipher the composition, size and shape of particles. Experience the fascinating world of particle analysis!

35+ products
45+ companies
10+ whitepaper
30+ brochures
View topic world

Topic World Particle Analysis

Particle analysis methods allow us to study tiny particles in various materials and reveal their properties. Whether in environmental monitoring, nanotechnology or the pharmaceutical industry, particle analysis gives us a glimpse into a hidden world where we can decipher the composition, size and shape of particles. Experience the fascinating world of particle analysis!

35+ products
45+ companies
10+ whitepaper
30+ brochures
View topic world