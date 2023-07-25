Ilmac presents promising new digital offers and live formats
Sara Barth
This autumn, leading suppliers in the industry, such as Agilent, Endress+Hauser, Integra, Mettler Toledo, Metrohm, Siemens and Skan, as well as innovative start-ups, will come together at Ilmac in Basel to present their solutions, innovations and new products to the around 10,000 expected trade visitors from Switzerland, Austria and Germany. We expect around 400 exhibitors to attend. New additions such as the Startup Area, the “Lab of the Future”, the “Job Connect” area and the Speakers’ Corner will complement well-established formats such as the Ilmac Conference and Pharma Logistics Days, which are taking place in parallel for the third time, making Ilmac a highly efficient knowledge and networking platform for the chemical and life science industry. “Basel is a world-leading hub for the life sciences. Our aim is to actively contribute to the growth and advancement of the location by offering the industrial sector the Ilmac platform, which will generate the necessary inspiration to improve and continuously innovate the healthcare ecosystem,” says Roman Imgrüth, CEO of MCH Exhibition & Events.
Ilmac Conference – the latest research and business insights
The program of the scientifically driven “Ilmac Conference” will help prepare participants for the future. The three-day congress facilitates efficient knowledge sharing, covers a wide variety of topics and boasts top-class speakers. This year’s focus lies on important industry topics such as “Lab Digitisation”, “Chemical Technologies” and “New Biotech Methods”. The “Ilmac Conference” is organised in cooperation with the Swiss Chemical Society, the Swiss Biotech Association and the Swiss Association of Graduate Chemists FH (SVC). “As a partner of Ilmac, SCS has been accompanying and supporting the event for over 60 years.
The city of Basel, a key location for laboratory-based research in Switzerland, offers the ideal conditions for a successful trade fair,” says David Spichiger, Executive Director of the Swiss Chemical Society.
Smart and sustainable: the laboratory of the future
Laboratory facilities are in a phase of transformation. In light of increasing digitisation, various processes and structures of the future laboratory will be subject to comprehensive re-examination. The Lab of the Future allows Ilmac participants to interactively experience a future laboratory, using augmented and virtual reality. “As a partner of Ilmac, we’re letting this year’s participants delve into the laboratory of the future. Inspired by the collaboration in the Basel Life Science Cluster, we’re showing the benefits, technological advances and sustainability of a digital, integrated laboratory,” says Dr Sadiya Raja, Arcondis. Laboratory buildings consume up to 10 times more energy than other buildings. Green Lab, a cluster run by the Green Building Schweiz association, initiates and moderates the collaboration between all participants and supports the dissemination of technical innovations as well as the use of new or little-known business models for Green Labs which are safe, sustainable and competitive.
The Green Lab Symposium is the only laboratory symposium in Switzerland. It hosts workshops that let participants exchange best-practice examples, bring together experts from a wide variety of disciplines and help search for solutions in individual projects. “Green Lab has been supporting the development of sustainable laboratories as an innovation campaign in Switzerland for five years. 2023 will mark the fourth edition of the Green Lab Symposium, taking place during Ilmac for the first time to ensure that we can achieve maximum added value together,” says Jens Feddern, Member of the Board of the Green Building Schweiz association.
Our finger on the pulse of pharmaceutical logistics
The chemical and life science industry has very high and very specific demands when it comes to the transport of goods. At the Pharma Logistics Days in Hall 2.0, companies can find trends, innovations and the right partners for their transport challenges. Over the course of two days, around 40 of the leading logistics service providers will present new solutions and innovative services.
