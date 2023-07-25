PFAS contaminated water becomes clean again
Promising and environmentally friendly process developed
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFASs for short, do not actually occur in nature. Industrially produced, however, this group of more than 10,000 chemicals can be found in many everyday items. Whether in dental floss, baking paper, outdoor clothing or extinguishing and crop protection agents - everywhere PFAS ensure that the products are water-, grease- and dirt-repellent. Actually not bad, but: they are extraordinarily stable, cannot be degraded by light, water or bacteria, and can now be detected in thousands of places in Germany alone in soil, water and groundwater, and thus also in our food. Thus, these toxic eternity chemicals also accumulate in the human body, with significant health effects ranging from organ damage to cancer or developmental disorders.
Theoretically, there are ways to remove PFAS from the environment. However, these are extremely complex and expensive. Filtering with activated carbon, for example, binds PFAS but does not remove them, so that the remains have to be disposed of or stored in hazardous waste. This is a serious environmental problem that time is running out to solve.
Plasma destroys the molecular chains of PFAS chemicals
For this reason, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology in Stuttgart, together with their industrial partner HYDR.O. from Aachen, have set themselves the task of developing an efficient, cost-effective process to eliminate the toxic substances as completely as possible in the joint project AtWaPlas (for: Atmospheric Water Plasma Treatment) as early as 2021. The IGB was responsible for the research work, while the water samples were taken by the project partner, which specializes, among other things, in the remediation of contaminated sites.
After only two years of project work, the researchers led by Dr. Georg Umlauf, an expert in functional surfaces and materials, have succeeded in developing a process based on the use of plasma, which can be used to break down the molecular chains of PFAS - even to the point of complete mineralization of the environmental toxin.
Plasma is an ionized and thus electrically extremely active gas that the researchers generate by applying a high voltage in a cylindrical, combined glass and stainless steel cylinder. Contaminated water is then passed through the reactor for purification. In the plasma atmosphere, the PFAS molecular chains are broken and thus shortened. The process in the closed loop is repeated several times, each time shortening the molecular chains by another piece, until they are completely broken down.
The toxins are broken down after a few hours in the reactor
The research was started in a small laboratory reactor with a sample volume of half a liter. "We were able to replace this relatively quickly with a 5-liter pilot reactor and experiment on a larger scale," Umlauf reports. "The next step now would be an even larger water tank - certainly feasible."
The water the researchers used for their tests was not tap water with PFAS added, but "real water" - so-called real samples. "The water comes from PFAS-contaminated areas and is a wild mixture of a wide variety of particles such as suspended solids and organic turbidity," Umlauf says. "No problem for the purification process, as our tests showed: After only two hours of pumping the groundwater samples through the reactor, we observed an appreciable reduction in carbon chain length; after six hours, the PFAS concentration was significantly reduced, meaning that a large part of the chemicals had been removed from the sample. This is consistent with conjectures expressed in the literature some time ago. In other words, we were able to prove that practice is consistent with theory."
With the same setup, the plasma method can also be used to purify other water contaminants, such as drug residues, other industrial chemicals or pesticides. This was investigated in previous projects WaterPlasma and WasserPlasmax. With a little further development work, the reactor could also be operated energy-efficiently with ambient air: "We envisage the plasma plant being located in containers that can be deployed on a mobile basis at local contaminated sites or wells in order to treat drinking water flexibly and in an environmentally friendly manner," Umlauf ventures a look into the future.
Presentation of the process also at the wastewater colloquium on September 25, 2023
The latest results for the treatment of real samples were already presented by the project partner Hydr.O in Paris at the conference "2nd International Congress - Management of Environmental & Health Risks". Here, AtWaPlas was presented for the first time as a process that not only collects PFAS - as in the processes used to date, e.g. by means of activated carbon filters or reverse osmosis - but also eliminates the environmental toxins and, in the most favorable case, even mineralizes them completely.
On June 30, 2023, AtWaPlas was concluded with an official final meeting in Aachen. Here, too, a summary of the most important results was presented. Both project partners particularly emphasized the positive cooperation during the research project.
Together with other topics related to trace substances, the process will also be a topic at the 22nd Colloquium on Wastewater Treatment in Stuttgart on September 25, 2023.
Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.
Other news from the department science
How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?
The Vienna University of Technology has succeeded in developing new models that can be used to describe very precisely the behavior of lithium-ion batteries during the charging and discharging process
Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future
New study shows that graphene-based TENGs could finally unlock nature’s wasted energy
Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale
Scientists of the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung develop a workflow and code to characterize defects in steels
New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs
Previously undescribed chemical process may offer safer, more practical way to create cyclopropanes—a key feature in many drugs and drug-candidates
Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment
New nanoporous membrane allows highly efficient separation of wastewater components for future reuse, offering industries sustainability and added-value benefits
Batteries on wheels
New charging technology to make e-cars suitable for mass use as mobile power storage units
Multicyclic molecular wheels with polymer potential
Molecules that act as connected wheels can hold long molecular chains together to modify the properties of soft polymers
Nanorings: New building blocks for chemistry
New compounds for organometallic chemistry – sandwich complexes in the form of rings are kept together by their own energy
Scalable electrolyzers using innovative materials for hydrogen export to Germany
How can green hydrogen be transported cost-efficiently from Australia to Germany?
Molecular movie shows displaced electrons drive gold nanoparticle oscillations
Result defies established models of nanoparticle behaviour
Most read news
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable
The future of recycling could one day mean dissolving plastic with electricity
The method it’s simple enough that you can watch the plastic break apart in front of your eyes
Next-generation flow battery design sets records
Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design
Young Inventors Prize 2023 for drawing microplastics out of the ocean
The latest prototype uses a unique mixture without requiring filters or chemicals and removes over 85% of microplastics in a single pass
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power
Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity
PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans
Researchers surprised by extent of pollution
More news from our other portals
PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds
Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer
The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
House cats’ noses may function like highly efficient chemical analysis equipment
Parallels between cat noses and gas chromatography provide new insights into mammalian evolution
TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation
TolerogenixX expands Phase II immune-tolerance trial and closes EUR 12 million Series A financing
Anuga Meat 2023
Platform for meat industry worldwide - from traditional to innovative, from regional to plant-based
Those who are smarter live longer
Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics
Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes
Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation
What determines whether we become overweight?
More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors
New method allows precise observation of gene recognition
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes
Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors
Bavaria alliance: drinktec and BrauBeviale join forces
Messe München and NürnbergMesse establish joint venture YONTEX, further expanding their leading position in the world market for the beverage and liquid food industry
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act
Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders
WildDISCO: Visualizing Whole Bodies in Unprecedented Detail
AI Integration: Predicting Disease Progression Without the Use of Animal Models in Research
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age
Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health