Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by Twitter
Share by email
Print

PFAS contaminated water becomes clean again

Promising and environmentally friendly process developed

25-Jul-2023 - Germany
© HYDR.O.

AtWaPlas project team visiting a damage site in a former transformer factory in Aachen (from left to right): Dr. Timm Reisinger (project coordinator and managing director HYDR.O.), Dr. Georg Umlauf (deputy project manager and scientist at Fraunhofer IGB), Pia Kronsbein (project employee at HYDR.O.), Andreas Vogel (project employee at HYDR.O.).

© HYDR.O.

There are many man-made environmental pollutants. One of the most serious is pollution with the harmful perpetual chemical PFAS, which can be found in many soils and waters and thus also in our food. Although it is possible to remove it, it is costly and produces hazardous waste. Now, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology IGB have succeeded in developing a process that could remove PFAS from contaminated water in an energy-efficient way. The AtWaPlas project ended these days after two years of research work with concretely applicable results.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFASs for short, do not actually occur in nature. Industrially produced, however, this group of more than 10,000 chemicals can be found in many everyday items. Whether in dental floss, baking paper, outdoor clothing or extinguishing and crop protection agents - everywhere PFAS ensure that the products are water-, grease- and dirt-repellent. Actually not bad, but: they are extraordinarily stable, cannot be degraded by light, water or bacteria, and can now be detected in thousands of places in Germany alone in soil, water and groundwater, and thus also in our food. Thus, these toxic eternity chemicals also accumulate in the human body, with significant health effects ranging from organ damage to cancer or developmental disorders.

Theoretically, there are ways to remove PFAS from the environment. However, these are extremely complex and expensive. Filtering with activated carbon, for example, binds PFAS but does not remove them, so that the remains have to be disposed of or stored in hazardous waste. This is a serious environmental problem that time is running out to solve.

Magnetic bacteria can help to extract dangerous heavy metals from wastewater

Magnetic bacteria can help to extract dangerous heavy metals from wastewater

Filigree sewage plants

Read news

Plasma destroys the molecular chains of PFAS chemicals

For this reason, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Interfacial Engineering and Biotechnology in Stuttgart, together with their industrial partner HYDR.O. from Aachen, have set themselves the task of developing an efficient, cost-effective process to eliminate the toxic substances as completely as possible in the joint project AtWaPlas (for: Atmospheric Water Plasma Treatment) as early as 2021. The IGB was responsible for the research work, while the water samples were taken by the project partner, which specializes, among other things, in the remediation of contaminated sites.

After only two years of project work, the researchers led by Dr. Georg Umlauf, an expert in functional surfaces and materials, have succeeded in developing a process based on the use of plasma, which can be used to break down the molecular chains of PFAS - even to the point of complete mineralization of the environmental toxin.

Plasma is an ionized and thus electrically extremely active gas that the researchers generate by applying a high voltage in a cylindrical, combined glass and stainless steel cylinder. Contaminated water is then passed through the reactor for purification. In the plasma atmosphere, the PFAS molecular chains are broken and thus shortened. The process in the closed loop is repeated several times, each time shortening the molecular chains by another piece, until they are completely broken down.

The toxins are broken down after a few hours in the reactor

The research was started in a small laboratory reactor with a sample volume of half a liter. "We were able to replace this relatively quickly with a 5-liter pilot reactor and experiment on a larger scale," Umlauf reports. "The next step now would be an even larger water tank - certainly feasible."

The water the researchers used for their tests was not tap water with PFAS added, but "real water" - so-called real samples. "The water comes from PFAS-contaminated areas and is a wild mixture of a wide variety of particles such as suspended solids and organic turbidity," Umlauf says. "No problem for the purification process, as our tests showed: After only two hours of pumping the groundwater samples through the reactor, we observed an appreciable reduction in carbon chain length; after six hours, the PFAS concentration was significantly reduced, meaning that a large part of the chemicals had been removed from the sample. This is consistent with conjectures expressed in the literature some time ago. In other words, we were able to prove that practice is consistent with theory."

With the same setup, the plasma method can also be used to purify other water contaminants, such as drug residues, other industrial chemicals or pesticides. This was investigated in previous projects WaterPlasma and WasserPlasmax. With a little further development work, the reactor could also be operated energy-efficiently with ambient air: "We envisage the plasma plant being located in containers that can be deployed on a mobile basis at local contaminated sites or wells in order to treat drinking water flexibly and in an environmentally friendly manner," Umlauf ventures a look into the future.

Presentation of the process also at the wastewater colloquium on September 25, 2023

The latest results for the treatment of real samples were already presented by the project partner Hydr.O in Paris at the conference "2nd International Congress - Management of Environmental & Health Risks". Here, AtWaPlas was presented for the first time as a process that not only collects PFAS - as in the processes used to date, e.g. by means of activated carbon filters or reverse osmosis - but also eliminates the environmental toxins and, in the most favorable case, even mineralizes them completely.

On June 30, 2023, AtWaPlas was concluded with an official final meeting in Aachen. Here, too, a summary of the most important results was presented. Both project partners particularly emphasized the positive cooperation during the research project.

Together with other topics related to trace substances, the process will also be a topic at the 22nd Colloquium on Wastewater Treatment in Stuttgart on September 25, 2023.

Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1181154/pfas-contaminated-water-becomes-clean-again.html
Researchers uncover new water monitoring technique

Researchers uncover new water monitoring technique

New method simultaneously monitors clumps and the mixing intensity in a single step

Read news

Most read news

1
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
2
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
3
Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen
4
The future of recycling could one day mean dissolving plastic with electricity
5
Next-generation flow battery design sets records

Other news from the department science

How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?

How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?

The Vienna University of Technology has succeeded in developing new models that can be used to describe very precisely the behavior of lithium-ion batteries during the charging and discharging process

Read news
Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future

Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future

New study shows that graphene-based TENGs could finally unlock nature’s wasted energy

Read news
Ferroelectric material is now elastic

Ferroelectric material is now elastic

Read news
Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale

Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale

Scientists of the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung develop a workflow and code to characterize defects in steels

Read news
New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs

New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs

Previously undescribed chemical process may offer safer, more practical way to create cyclopropanes—a key feature in many drugs and drug-candidates

Read news
Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment

Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment

New nanoporous membrane allows highly efficient separation of wastewater components for future reuse, offering industries sustainability and added-value benefits

Read news
Batteries on wheels

Batteries on wheels

New charging technology to make e-cars suitable for mass use as mobile power storage units

Read news
Old mattresses made new

Old mattresses made new

Simple chemistry can recycle polyurethane

Read news
Multicyclic molecular wheels with polymer potential

Multicyclic molecular wheels with polymer potential

Molecules that act as connected wheels can hold long molecular chains together to modify the properties of soft polymers

Read news
Team at TU Freiberg develops recycling process for precious metals from electrolysers

Team at TU Freiberg develops recycling process for precious metals from electrolysers

Read news
Bacteria as Blacksmiths

Bacteria as Blacksmiths

New Method to Assemble Unconventional Materials

Read news
Nanorings: New building blocks for chemistry

Nanorings: New building blocks for chemistry

New compounds for organometallic chemistry – sandwich complexes in the form of rings are kept together by their own energy

Read news
Bio- and chemocatalysis combined for green chemistry

Bio- and chemocatalysis combined for green chemistry

Read news
Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

Read news
How atomic nuclei vibrate

How atomic nuclei vibrate

Read news
When electrons slowly vanish during cooling

When electrons slowly vanish during cooling

Read news
Scalable electrolyzers using innovative materials for hydrogen export to Germany

Scalable electrolyzers using innovative materials for hydrogen export to Germany

How can green hydrogen be transported cost-efficiently from Australia to Germany?

Read news
A gigantic hydrogen deposit in northeast France?

A gigantic hydrogen deposit in northeast France?

Read news
Molecular movie shows displaced electrons drive gold nanoparticle oscillations

Molecular movie shows displaced electrons drive gold nanoparticle oscillations

Result defies established models of nanoparticle behaviour

Read news
New chemical process makes it easier to craft amino acids that don’t exist in nature

New chemical process makes it easier to craft amino acids that don’t exist in nature

Read news
More from the department science

Most read news

BASF adjusts outlook for 2023

BASF adjusts outlook for 2023

BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus

Read news
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable

Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable

Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable

Read news
Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen

Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen

Read news
The future of recycling could one day mean dissolving plastic with electricity

The future of recycling could one day mean dissolving plastic with electricity

The method it’s simple enough that you can watch the plastic break apart in front of your eyes

Read news
Next-generation flow battery design sets records

Next-generation flow battery design sets records

Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design

Read news
Young Inventors Prize 2023 for drawing microplastics out of the ocean

Young Inventors Prize 2023 for drawing microplastics out of the ocean

The latest prototype uses a unique mixture without requiring filters or chemicals and removes over 85% of microplastics in a single pass

Read news
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power

New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power

Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery

Read news
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams

Read news
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent

Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent

New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe

Read news
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil

Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil

New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen

Read news
Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans

Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans

Researchers surprised by extent of pollution

Read news
Chemists recycle shrimp waste as catalyst for hydrogen generation

Chemists recycle shrimp waste as catalyst for hydrogen generation

The breakthrough came during a so-called Friday Afternoon experiment

Read news

More news from our other portals

PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds

PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds

Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning

bionity.com
New biodegradable plastics are compostable in your backyard

New biodegradable plastics are compostable in your backyard

yumda.com
Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

analytica-world.com
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil

Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil

New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen

bionity.com
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer

Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer

The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.

yumda.com
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent

Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent

New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe

analytica-world.com
Long-COVID - all a question of genes?

Long-COVID - all a question of genes?

New study results show possible risk factor

bionity.com
Situation with orange juice comes to a head - no relief in sight

Situation with orange juice comes to a head - no relief in sight

yumda.com
House cats’ noses may function like highly efficient chemical analysis equipment

House cats’ noses may function like highly efficient chemical analysis equipment

Parallels between cat noses and gas chromatography provide new insights into mammalian evolution

analytica-world.com
TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation

TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation

TolerogenixX expands Phase II immune-tolerance trial and closes EUR 12 million Series A financing

bionity.com
Anuga Meat 2023

Anuga Meat 2023

Platform for meat industry worldwide - from traditional to innovative, from regional to plant-based

yumda.com
Tracing invisible particles

Tracing invisible particles

Automated analysis of microplastics

analytica-world.com
Those who are smarter live longer

Those who are smarter live longer

Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life

bionity.com
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics

Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics

Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome

yumda.com
Inflammation Values by Spectrometry

Inflammation Values by Spectrometry

Quantifying acute-phase inflammation proteins by NMR

analytica-world.com
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes

Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes

Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation

bionity.com
Swiss chocolate industry against EU packaging directive

Swiss chocolate industry against EU packaging directive

yumda.com
Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Basis for new measurement devices

analytica-world.com
What determines whether we become overweight?

What determines whether we become overweight?

More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered

bionity.com
Ferrero: Belgian factory affected by salmonella for the second time

Ferrero: Belgian factory affected by salmonella for the second time

yumda.com
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors

Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors

New method allows precise observation of gene recognition

analytica-world.com
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes

Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes

Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors

bionity.com
Bavaria alliance: drinktec and BrauBeviale join forces

Bavaria alliance: drinktec and BrauBeviale join forces

Messe München and NürnbergMesse establish joint venture YONTEX, further expanding their leading position in the world market for the beverage and liquid food industry

yumda.com
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act

Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act

Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders

analytica-world.com
WildDISCO: Visualizing Whole Bodies in Unprecedented Detail

WildDISCO: Visualizing Whole Bodies in Unprecedented Detail

AI Integration: Predicting Disease Progression Without the Use of Animal Models in Research

bionity.com
Pepsico boss: majority of consumers accept price increases

Pepsico boss: majority of consumers accept price increases

yumda.com
(How) Cells Talk to Each Other

(How) Cells Talk to Each Other

ISTA Scientists Successfully Model Cell Dynamics

analytica-world.com
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age

How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age

Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health

bionity.com
Eat Happy introduces paper packaging

Eat Happy introduces paper packaging

New packaging is 100 percent recyclable in waste paper

yumda.com
Researchers from Poland, France and Italy are honored for their work in cell biology, biomineralization and photonics

Researchers from Poland, France and Italy are honored for their work in cell biology, biomineralization and photonics

WITec Paper Award 2023 Recognizes Outstanding Publications

analytica-world.com
More from the department science Subscribe to newsletter