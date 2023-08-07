Bio- and chemocatalysis combined for green chemistry

Chemist Professor Dr. Harald Gröger of Bielefeld University is a pioneer in the field of so-called one-pot chemoenzymatic synthesis. The concept describes the performance of several reactions without separation steps in one reactor, combining conventional chemocatalysts and environmentally friendly biocatalysts (enzymes). This dovetailing makes production processes more efficient and reduces waste. Together with colleagues from the U.S. University of California, Santa Barbara, and the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, Gröger has published a paper on such efficient syntheses in the journal Chemical Reviews.

If both catalysts are to function in a single reactor, a common reaction medium is needed. For Gröger and his colleagues, water is the solution: "Water is cheap, available in large quantities and environmentally friendly," says the chemist. While most enzymes need water to drive reactions anyway, chemocatalysts are routinely used in organic solvents. Such solvents as ethers or alkanes, however, can deactivate enzymes. "But if we manage to stay in water, we could in principle use all the enzymes that exist. We could thereby in principle use the whole spectrum of enzymes in nature, saving energy and waste."

Combining different approaches For this to work, the three scientists are tackling both sides: "On the one hand, we have to get enzymes to convert unnatural starting materials with high productivity. To do this, we also partially change the structure of the enzymes and the DNA of the microorganisms that produce the enzymes. And on the other hand, we need to design the chemical catalyst to be able to perform reactions in water."



With their review paper, the authors bring together their research findings with those of what are now numerous research groups working in this field. "It was exciting to work on the publication as a trio," says Gröger, because: The three didn't know each other before and have different approaches. Professor Bruce H. Lipshutz, Ph.D., of the University of California, Santa Barbara, has been researching the field of chemical synthesis in water for years. Dr. Fabrice Gallou is an industrial chemist at the Novartis pharmaceutical company in Switzerland, working to make catalysis processes compatible for industry.