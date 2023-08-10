ALTANA strengthens its portfolio of testing and measuring instruments with a strategic acquisition

ALTANA has acquired the business of Imaginant Inc., a U.S. company that develops and manufactures test and measurement instruments based on ultrasound. With this acquisition, the specialty chemicals group has strategically expanded its BYK division and entered the growth market of the semiconductor industry. Imaginant is based in New York State and will be integrated into BYK-Gardner.

The U.S. company's test and measurement instruments are used for quality assurance in many industrial applications. For example, these instruments make it possible to determine the thickness of multilayer automotive and other coatings through nondestructive testing. In the semiconductor industry, Imaginant’s devices are used in scanning acoustic microscopes for the detection of delamination, cracks, and cavities inside electronic components.

Integration of measurement technology in BYK software solutions As part of the acquisition, BYK is also taking over the production facility located in Rochester, New York. With a total of 34 employees, the company, founded in 1986, supplies its products to customers on all continents.