BASF strengthens its dispersant business in Europe
In 2020, BASF had already taken steps to enhance flexibility and expand its production plant for water-soluble dispersants and other functional additives at the Ludwigshafen site. Soeren Hildebrandt, Senior Vice President Home Care, I&I and Industrial Formulators Europe at BASF, commented: "Through this additional investment at our Dilovasi site, we are addressing the rising demand for these products for modern formulations. The capacity expansion will especially benefit our European customers, supporting them in their growth while providing them with even more flexible and reliable supply options."
