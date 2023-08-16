Share by Xing
BASF strengthens its dispersant business in Europe

16-Aug-2023 - Turkey

BASF is set to double its production capacity for water-soluble dispersants based on acrylic acid at its Dilovasi, Turkey location with the introduction of a new production plant. This investment aims to support BASF’s customers in the detergent, cleaning and chemical processing industry across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The additional capacities are expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2023.

In 2020, BASF had already taken steps to enhance flexibility and expand its production plant for water-soluble dispersants and other functional additives at the Ludwigshafen site. Soeren Hildebrandt, Senior Vice President Home Care, I&I and Industrial Formulators Europe at BASF, commented: "Through this additional investment at our Dilovasi site, we are addressing the rising demand for these products for modern formulations. The capacity expansion will especially benefit our European customers, supporting them in their growth while providing them with even more flexible and reliable supply options."

