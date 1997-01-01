Taking Density Measurement to the Next Level

Our entire know-how about U-tube technology (patented Pulsed Excitation Method) and the application knowledge of our specialists are incorporated in our newest generation of digital density meters. Our Next Level Density Meters are the fastest and smartest laboratory instruments we've ever built.

Results in 20 seconds (4 digits) enable high throughput. With an accuracy of up to six digits, you get results you can count on. This is taking it to the next level.

Achieve excellent results with FillingCheck (filling error detection), U-View (live image of the measuring cell) and the best viscosity correction on the market. Having your instrument calibrated according to ISO 17025, your results are traceable to the International System of Units (SI).

Even difficult, highly viscous or inhomogeneous samples can be measured reliably.

Connect your density meter with other modules to form a multi-parameter system with up to eight parameters and automate it with one of seven sample changers.

Meet all data integrity and traceability standards and streamline your data flow with AP Connect.