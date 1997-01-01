Anton Paar

Digital density meter: DMA 4101 / 4501 / 5001

Taking Density Measurement to the Next Level

Anton Paar Germany GmbH

Eight additional parameters and seven sample changers available

More than 200 concentration tables for all industries

Ultrafast measurement mode for results in only 20 seconds

Five decades innovating. Five decades refining

Our entire know-how about U-tube technology (patented Pulsed Excitation Method) and the application knowledge of our specialists are incorporated in our newest generation of digital density meters. Our Next Level Density Meters are the fastest and smartest laboratory instruments we've ever built.

Results in 20 seconds (4 digits) enable high throughput. With an accuracy of up to six digits, you get results you can count on. This is taking it to the next level.

Achieve excellent results with FillingCheck (filling error detection), U-View (live image of the measuring cell) and the best viscosity correction on the market. Having your instrument calibrated according to ISO 17025, your results are traceable to the International System of Units (SI).

Even difficult, highly viscous or inhomogeneous samples can be measured reliably.

Connect your density meter with other modules to form a multi-parameter system with up to eight parameters and automate it with one of seven sample changers.

Meet all data integrity and traceability standards and streamline your data flow with AP Connect.

Anton Paar is the market and technology leader in digital density measurement technology in the lab and in the production site

The patented pulsed excitation method is at the core of our digital liquid density meters

Calibration according to ISO 17025 ensures traceable results and makes your next audit easier

More than 200 conversion tables for all industries turn a Next Level Density Meter into a fast concentration meter

Modularity enables multi-parameter measurements and automation solutions increase the throughput of your laboratory

Product classification

Applications

coatings and paint
concentration determination
filling volume control
flavours and fragrances
petroleum industry
relative density
Product categories

liquid density measurement
Oscillating U-Tube
Target Industries

Beverages
Biotechnology
Chemistry
Food
Pharma
Plastics
Digital density meter: DMA 4101 / 4501 / 5001

Taking Density Measurement to the Next Level

All about Anton Paar

Topic World Food Analytics

Food analysis methods enable us to investigate the quality, safety and composition of our food. Whether in the traceability of food, the detection of contaminants or the verification of nutritional information - food analytics plays a crucial role in our health and nutrition. Welcome to the exciting world of food analytics!

60+ products
1 whitepaper
50+ brochures
