Anton Paar
Digital density meter: DMA 4101 / 4501 / 5001
Taking Density Measurement to the Next Level
Eight additional parameters and seven sample changers available
More than 200 concentration tables for all industries
Ultrafast measurement mode for results in only 20 seconds
Five decades innovating. Five decades refining
Our entire know-how about U-tube technology (patented Pulsed Excitation Method) and the application knowledge of our specialists are incorporated in our newest generation of digital density meters. Our Next Level Density Meters are the fastest and smartest laboratory instruments we've ever built.
Results in 20 seconds (4 digits) enable high throughput. With an accuracy of up to six digits, you get results you can count on. This is taking it to the next level.
Achieve excellent results with FillingCheck (filling error detection), U-View (live image of the measuring cell) and the best viscosity correction on the market. Having your instrument calibrated according to ISO 17025, your results are traceable to the International System of Units (SI).
Even difficult, highly viscous or inhomogeneous samples can be measured reliably.
Connect your density meter with other modules to form a multi-parameter system with up to eight parameters and automate it with one of seven sample changers.
Meet all data integrity and traceability standards and streamline your data flow with AP Connect.
White papers by Anton Paar
White papers
Calibration and adjustment of density meters for the most demanding requirements
Various density standards exist to inspect a density meter as part of test and measurement equipment monitoring. Learn in this white paperRead more
Topic World Food Analytics
Food analysis methods enable us to investigate the quality, safety and composition of our food. Whether in the traceability of food, the detection of contaminants or the verification of nutritional information - food analytics plays a crucial role in our health and nutrition. Welcome to the exciting world of food analytics!
