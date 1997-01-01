Sympatec

Particle size analyzers: HELOS | RODOS | MYTOS & Co.

Particle Size and Particle Size Distribution in Laboratory and Process from below 0.1 µm to 8,750 µm

Sympatec GmbH

Product-oriented particle size analysis through modularly adaptable dosing and dispersing systems

Highest resolution of particle size distribution with up to 8 discrete measuring range modules

Best reproducibility of results and excellent system-to-system comparability

Analysis of powder, granules, suspensions, emulsions and spray with laser diffraction

With its diffraction arrangement in the parallel beam path, the Sympatec HELOS laser diffraction series offers a powerful technology for particle analysis of dry and wet disperse systems. Product-specific adaptation of the modular laboratory system is achieved by various dispersing and dosing units. The dry measurement of disperse powders in the aerosol free jet of the RODOS dry dispersion is unsurpassed. With the parameter-free Fraunhofer evaluation down to the submicron range, the best resolution due to the highest measurement signal density with discrete measurement ranges and powerful evaluation algorithms (Fraunhofer & Mie), HELOS sets standards in reproducibility, comparability and accuracy - dry and wet. For real-time measurement of dry powders in the process, the MYTOS combines the proven core technologies of the HELOS & RODOS laboratory system in a robust, industrial design. The user-friendly PAQXOS control and evaluation software guarantees fast measurement sequences and presents meaningful results in customisable graphs and tables.

Specifications

Type: particle size analyzers
Method: laser diffraction
Min. measurement range: 0.1 nm
Max. measurement range: 8750000 nm
Parameter: particle size

1

HELOS/BR with dry and wet disperser OASIS/L for finely dispersed, dry and wet products in the range from 0.1 µm to 875 µm

2

HELOS/KR-VARIO for extended aerosols and sprays containing droplets or solid particles from 0.5 µm to 3,500 µm

3

HELOS/BR with wet dispersing unit QUIXEL for fine dispersed suspensions from 0.1 µm to 3,500 µm

4

HELOS/BR with SPRAYER & SMACTOR for analysis of dose inhalers, pump sprays and pressurised sprays with droplets or solid particles from 0.25 µm—875 µm

5

MYTOS Particle size analysis of dry powders and granulates from 0.25 µm to 3,500 µm with process-ready laser diffraction

POWTECH 2023
14-Aug-2023 - 14-Nov-2023 Nürnberg, | Hall 4, Booth 4-205

Product classification

Applications

particle analytics
Product categories

particle measurement technology
particle sizing equipment
Target Industries

Beverages
Chemistry
Food
Pharma
Plastics
All about Sympatec

