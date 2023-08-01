Share by Xing
Braskem expands its biopolymer production by 30% following an investment of US$ 87 million

The Brazilian bio-based ethylene facility is now operating at a capacity of 260 thousand tons per year

01-Aug-2023 - Brazil
Computer generated image

Symbolic image

Computer generated image

In June, Braskem concluded a 30% increase in production capacity of its bio-based ethylene plant, located in the Petrochemical Complex of Triunfo, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The US$ 87 million investment aims to meet the growing global demand for sustainable products. The plant now operates at an increased capacity, from 200,000 to 260,000 tons/year. Braskem's bio-based ethylene is made from sustainably sourced, sugarcane-based ethanol which removes CO2 from the atmosphere and stores it in products for daily use.

The initiative is an important advance in the company's ambition to increase the production of biopolymers to one million tons by 2030, and to become carbon neutral by 2050.

"The expansion of bio-based ethylene capacity reinforces Braskem's commitment to sustainable development and innovation, and proves the success of the strategy we engaged in thirteen years ago, when we launched the world's first bio-based polyethylene production at industrial scale, with proprietary technology. We want to meet society's and customers' demand for products with less impact on the environment," explains Walmir Soller, O/P VP for Europe and Asia and responsible for the I'm greenTM bio-based business globally.

Each ton of plastic resin made from renewable feedstock represents the removal of 3 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere.  Since the plant's beginning in 2010, more than 1.2 million tons of I'm greenTM bio-based polyethylene has been produced. The recent increase in production capacity will remove approximately 185,000 tons of CO2 equivalent per year.

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1181216/braskem-expands-its-biopolymer-production-by-30-following-an-investment-of-us-87-million.html

