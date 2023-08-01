Braskem expands its biopolymer production by 30% following an investment of US$ 87 million
The Brazilian bio-based ethylene facility is now operating at a capacity of 260 thousand tons per year
The initiative is an important advance in the company's ambition to increase the production of biopolymers to one million tons by 2030, and to become carbon neutral by 2050.
"The expansion of bio-based ethylene capacity reinforces Braskem's commitment to sustainable development and innovation, and proves the success of the strategy we engaged in thirteen years ago, when we launched the world's first bio-based polyethylene production at industrial scale, with proprietary technology. We want to meet society's and customers' demand for products with less impact on the environment," explains Walmir Soller, O/P VP for Europe and Asia and responsible for the I'm greenTM bio-based business globally.
Each ton of plastic resin made from renewable feedstock represents the removal of 3 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. Since the plant's beginning in 2010, more than 1.2 million tons of I'm greenTM bio-based polyethylene has been produced. The recent increase in production capacity will remove approximately 185,000 tons of CO2 equivalent per year.
