Anton Paar Acquires Brabender GmbH & Co. KG

On August 1, 2023, Anton Paar acquired the German company Brabender, which will be integrated into the Anton Paar Group as Anton Paar TorqueTec GmbH. The effective, retroactive date of the acquisition is January 1, 2023. The company, based in Duisburg, Germany, offers measurement and process engineering solutions for the testing of various raw materials and for recipe and process development. It covers a wide range of applications – from food and feed to plastics and rubber, and even batteries and other special applications.

The signing of the acquisition agreement took place on August 1, 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. A smooth integration of Brabender into the Anton Paar Group is planned. As before, products and services can be purchased directly via the Brabender website and sales organization.

Development, growth, and position on the market For Anton Paar, the acquisition of Brabender is a promising addition to the product portfolio, especially in the area of material characterization – one of Anton Paar's strongest growth markets.

“The decisive factor for Anton Paar's decision to purchase Brabender was the know-how in the development and production of world-leading measuring instruments, which the company has built up since its foundation 100 years ago,” says Anton Paar CEO Dr. Friedrich Santner. “In line with its own long-term strategy, Anton Paar will sustainably expand and further strengthen Brabender's sites in Duisburg and Hackensack (USA).”

Brabender’s approximately 200 employees will become part of Anton Paar. The acquisition represents a clear commitment to progress, according to Brabender Executive Director Dr. David Szczesny: “Being part of the Anton Paar Group opens up many opportunities for us – in research and development of our innovative products as well as in sales and service. For us, this is a great move that will definitely benefit our employees and customers.”

A wide range of products – from farinographs to extruders Brabender’s best-known instrument is probably the farinograph. Developed by company founder Carl Wilhelm Brabender in 1928, it was the first – and is still the most widely used – instrument for testing the quality of flour. It is mainly used in flour mills, by baking agent manufacturers, and large bakeries. The farinograph is a component of the three-phase system developed by Brabender to investigate and describe the processes involved in the production of baked goods (dough preparation, proofing, gelatinization): The farinograph measures the potential water absorption of flour and the kneading properties of dough. The extensograph analyzes the stretching properties of dough and the amylograph examines the gelatinization properties of starch in flour.