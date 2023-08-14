Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by Twitter
Share by email
Print

The quantum avalanche

At the Vienna University of Technology, it was possible to keep a system that is actually very unstable, consisting of many quantum particles, stable and then release its energy in a targeted manner all at once

14-Aug-2023 - Austria

These are very special diamonds that are being worked with at TU Wien: Their crystal lattice is not perfectly regular, it contains numerous defects. In places where there would be two neighboring carbon atoms in a perfect diamond, there is a nitrogen atom, leaving the second place empty. Microwaves can be used to switch these defects between two different states - a higher energy state and a lower energy state. This makes them an interesting tool for various quantum technologies, such as novel quantum sensors or components for quantum computers.

Now, the researchers have succeeded in controlling these defects so precisely that they can be used to trigger a spectacular effect: All defects are brought into the high-energy state, in which they remain for some time, until one then releases all the energy with a tiny microwave pulse and all defects simultaneously change to the low-energy state - similar to a snowfield on which a tiny snowball triggers an avalanche and the entire mass of snow thunders down into the valley at the same time.

Computer visualization of the microwave resonator with superconducting chips and diamond (black). The silver wave represents the quantum avalanche - the sudden emission of an electromagnetic pulse.

Atomic spins and microwaves

"The defects in the diamond have a spin - an angular momentum that points either up or down. These are the two possible states they can be in," says Wenzel Kersten, first author of the current publication, who is currently working on his dissertation in the research group of Prof. Jörg Schmiedmayer (Atomic Institute, Vienna University of Technology).

With the help of a magnetic field, one can achieve that, for example, the "spin up" state corresponds to a higher energy than "spin down." In this case, most atoms will be in the "spin down" state - they normally gravitate to the lower energy state, like a ball in a bowl that normally rolls downward.

But with some clever engineering tricks, it's possible to create what's called an "inversion" - you get the defects to all settle into the higher energy state. "You use microwave radiation for this, by which you first bring the spins into the desired state, then you change the external magnetic field so that the spins are frozen in this state, so to speak," explains Prof. Stefan Rotter (Institute for Theoretical Physics, Vienna University of Technology), who led the theoretical part of the research.

Such an "inversion" is unstable. In principle, the atoms could spontaneously change their state - similar to balancing a broomstick, which in principle can spontaneously tip over in any direction. But the research team was able to show: Extremely precise control, made possible by chip technology developed at TU Wien, can keep the spins of the atoms stable for about 20 milliseconds. "By quantum physics standards, that's a huge amount of time. That's about a hundred thousand times as long as it takes to create this high-energy state or to discharge it again. That's like having a cell phone battery that is charged in an hour and then holds its energy completely for ten years," says Jörg Schmiedmayer.

Tiny cause - big effect

During this time, however, it is possible to bring about the change of state in a targeted manner - and to do so by means of a very small, weak cause, such as a microwave pulse of minimal intensity. "It causes an atom to change its spin, whereupon neighboring atoms also change their spin - thus creating an avalanche effect. All the energy is released, in the form of a microwave pulse that is about a hundred billion times stronger than the one used to trigger the effect originally," explains Stefan Rotter. "That is proportionally as if a single snowflake were to trigger a snow slab weighing several hundred tons."

This offers many interesting possibilities: For example, one can amplify weak electromagnetic pulses in this way, one could use this for special sensors, one can use it to create a kind of "quantum battery" with which a certain amount of energy can be stored and released in a targeted manner at the quantum level.

Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.

Original publication

W. Kersten et al., "Triggered Superradiance and Spin Inversion Storage in a Hybrid Quantum System", Phys. Rev. Lett. 131.

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1181290/the-quantum-avalanche.html
Sensor the size of a nitrogen atom investigates hard drives

Sensor the size of a nitrogen atom investigates hard drives

Read news

Most read news

1
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
2
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
3
Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen
4
Next-generation flow battery design sets records
5
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power

Original publication

W. Kersten et al., "Triggered Superradiance and Spin Inversion Storage in a Hybrid Quantum System", Phys. Rev. Lett. 131.

Topics

diamonds crystal lattices quantum technology
Show all

Organizations

TU Wien

Other news from the department science

New recycling process could find markets for ‘junk’ plastic waste

New recycling process could find markets for ‘junk’ plastic waste

A new plastics recycling method reduces emissions by 60 percent and opens the door to the reuse of materials like plastic film, multilayer materials and colored plastics

Read news
Chloride ions from seawater eyed as possible lithium replacement in batteries of the future

Chloride ions from seawater eyed as possible lithium replacement in batteries of the future

Read news
Hope for revolutionary high-temperature superconductor lives on

Hope for revolutionary high-temperature superconductor lives on

Calculations by TU Wien (Vienna) show: Newly discovered material LK-99 indeed has properties that could be advantageous for superconductivity

Read news
Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future

Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future

New study shows that graphene-based TENGs could finally unlock nature’s wasted energy

Read news
How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?

How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?

The Vienna University of Technology has succeeded in developing new models that can be used to describe very precisely the behavior of lithium-ion batteries during the charging and discharging process

Read news
Ferroelectric material is now elastic

Ferroelectric material is now elastic

Read news
Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale

Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale

Scientists of the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung develop a workflow and code to characterize defects in steels

Read news
New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs

New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs

Previously undescribed chemical process may offer safer, more practical way to create cyclopropanes—a key feature in many drugs and drug-candidates

Read news
Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment

Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment

New nanoporous membrane allows highly efficient separation of wastewater components for future reuse, offering industries sustainability and added-value benefits

Read news
Batteries on wheels

Batteries on wheels

New charging technology to make e-cars suitable for mass use as mobile power storage units

Read news
Old mattresses made new

Old mattresses made new

Simple chemistry can recycle polyurethane

Read news
Multicyclic molecular wheels with polymer potential

Multicyclic molecular wheels with polymer potential

Molecules that act as connected wheels can hold long molecular chains together to modify the properties of soft polymers

Read news
Team at TU Freiberg develops recycling process for precious metals from electrolysers

Team at TU Freiberg develops recycling process for precious metals from electrolysers

Read news
Bacteria as Blacksmiths

Bacteria as Blacksmiths

New Method to Assemble Unconventional Materials

Read news
Nanorings: New building blocks for chemistry

Nanorings: New building blocks for chemistry

New compounds for organometallic chemistry – sandwich complexes in the form of rings are kept together by their own energy

Read news
Bio- and chemocatalysis combined for green chemistry

Bio- and chemocatalysis combined for green chemistry

Read news
Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

Read news
How atomic nuclei vibrate

How atomic nuclei vibrate

Read news
When electrons slowly vanish during cooling

When electrons slowly vanish during cooling

Read news
Scalable electrolyzers using innovative materials for hydrogen export to Germany

Scalable electrolyzers using innovative materials for hydrogen export to Germany

How can green hydrogen be transported cost-efficiently from Australia to Germany?

Read news
More from the department science

Most read news

BASF adjusts outlook for 2023

BASF adjusts outlook for 2023

BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus

Read news
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable

Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable

Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable

Read news
Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen

Ecological Revolution: Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce hydrogen

Read news
Next-generation flow battery design sets records

Next-generation flow battery design sets records

Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design

Read news
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power

New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power

Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery

Read news
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity

PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams

Read news
Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans

Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans

Researchers surprised by extent of pollution

Read news
Chemists recycle shrimp waste as catalyst for hydrogen generation

Chemists recycle shrimp waste as catalyst for hydrogen generation

The breakthrough came during a so-called Friday Afternoon experiment

Read news
A gigantic hydrogen deposit in northeast France?

A gigantic hydrogen deposit in northeast France?

Read news
Carnot batteries as energy storage of the future

Carnot batteries as energy storage of the future

German Research Foundation (DFG) funds new research project at the University of Bayreuth

Read news
Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

German-Indonesian research team identifies new rock-like compounds from plastic waste and coral rubble for the first time

Read news
PFAS contaminated water becomes clean again

PFAS contaminated water becomes clean again

Promising and environmentally friendly process developed

Read news

More news from our other portals

PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds

PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds

Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning

bionity.com
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer

Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer

The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.

yumda.com
Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

Novel Raman technique breaks through 50 years of frustration

analytica-world.com
Long-COVID - all a question of genes?

Long-COVID - all a question of genes?

New study results show possible risk factor

bionity.com
Situation with orange juice comes to a head - no relief in sight

Situation with orange juice comes to a head - no relief in sight

yumda.com
Tracing invisible particles

Tracing invisible particles

Automated analysis of microplastics

analytica-world.com
Those who are smarter live longer

Those who are smarter live longer

Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life

bionity.com
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics

Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics

Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome

yumda.com
Inflammation Values by Spectrometry

Inflammation Values by Spectrometry

Quantifying acute-phase inflammation proteins by NMR

analytica-world.com
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes

Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes

Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation

bionity.com
Eat Happy introduces paper packaging

Eat Happy introduces paper packaging

New packaging is 100 percent recyclable in waste paper

yumda.com
Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Detecting nanoplastics – in fractions of a second

Basis for new measurement devices

analytica-world.com
What determines whether we become overweight?

What determines whether we become overweight?

More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered

bionity.com
Ferrero: Belgian factory affected by salmonella for the second time

Ferrero: Belgian factory affected by salmonella for the second time

yumda.com
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors

Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors

New method allows precise observation of gene recognition

analytica-world.com
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes

Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes

Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors

bionity.com
Pepsico boss: majority of consumers accept price increases

Pepsico boss: majority of consumers accept price increases

yumda.com
Paper-based device developed for rapid diagnosis of lung diseases

Paper-based device developed for rapid diagnosis of lung diseases

CSIC researchers have coordinated the design of an instrument that combines paper microfluidics and electrochemical transduction.

analytica-world.com
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age

How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age

Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health

bionity.com
Hydrogen technology to curtail greenhouse gases from food, beverage industry

Hydrogen technology to curtail greenhouse gases from food, beverage industry

yumda.com
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act

Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act

Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders

analytica-world.com
Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health

German-Indonesian research team identifies new rock-like compounds from plastic waste and coral rubble for the first time

bionity.com
Risk of forced labor is widespread in U.S. food supply, study finds

Risk of forced labor is widespread in U.S. food supply, study finds

yumda.com
(How) Cells Talk to Each Other

(How) Cells Talk to Each Other

ISTA Scientists Successfully Model Cell Dynamics

analytica-world.com
TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation

TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation

TolerogenixX expands Phase II immune-tolerance trial and closes EUR 12 million Series A financing

bionity.com
San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

San Francisco-based company that pioneered craft beers open to buyout from employees

yumda.com
Researchers from Poland, France and Italy are honored for their work in cell biology, biomineralization and photonics

Researchers from Poland, France and Italy are honored for their work in cell biology, biomineralization and photonics

WITec Paper Award 2023 Recognizes Outstanding Publications

analytica-world.com
Significant Progress in Cancer Imaging

Significant Progress in Cancer Imaging

Groundbreaking method offers a fast and cost-effective way to observe abnormal metabolic processes live in the magnetic resonance imaging scanner

bionity.com
Niels E. Hower is a new member of the management board at BENEO

Niels E. Hower is a new member of the management board at BENEO

yumda.com
Quantitative analysis of cell organelles with artificial intelligence

Quantitative analysis of cell organelles with artificial intelligence

The analysis of cryo-X-Ray-microscopy data still requires a lot of time: AI now identifies structures at high accuracy within a few minutes

analytica-world.com
More from the department science Subscribe to newsletter