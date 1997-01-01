Anton Paar

Microwave digestion systems: Multiwave Go Plus

Saves space and money: The most economic microwave digestion system in the world

Cost-effective: process up to 12 samples more cost-effectively than ever before

Space-saving: the most compact microwave digestion system on the market

Time-saving: smart rotor/vessel design and intuitive software

Microwave digestion made easy. With the lightweight 12-position rotor and SmartVent technology, complicated handling becomes a thing of the past.
A fully loaded rotor with 12 vessels cools down in only 8 minutes after microwave digestion.
The HVT sample containers consist of only three parts. Thanks to the compact rotor design, you can do without support jackets.
The microwave field automatically adapts itself to the number of occupied rotor positions as well as the filling levels in the vessels – a significant innovation.
The SMARTVENT technology of the HVT vessels safely and reliably lets off any overpressure. This allows higher sample weights, among other benefits.

Better elemental analysis, even for small laboratories with a low throughput

Let's be honest: not every laboratory carries out high-throughput microwave digestions on a daily basis. The Multiwave GO Plus has been developed for precisely such users. Perform simple routine digestions and process up to 12 samples in a single run – more cost-effectively than you’ve ever done before. Don't worry about the space requirements in your laboratory: with a footprint of 36 x 53 cm the Multiwave GO Plus is only half the size of other laboratory microwave digestion systems.

Thanks to the 3-part sample vessels that do not need support jackets, you’ll prepare your samples for digestion in seconds and without any additional tools. The SmartVent technology allows high sample weights, higher temperatures and the digestion of samples with different reaction behaviors, all in the same run. The most effective cooling technology then ensures cooling within just 8 minutes – that’s record-breaking.

Microwave digestion made easy. With the lightweight 12-position rotor and SmartVent technology, complicated handling becomes a thing of the past.

