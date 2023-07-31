BASF’s earnings in tough market environment significantly below strong prior-year quarter
Sales decline by 24.7 percent to €17.3 billion
BASF had already adjusted its outlook for 2023 and released preliminary figures on July 12. The decline in sales was mainly driven by lower prices, primarily in the Chemicals, Surface Technologies and Materials segments. The Agricultural Solutions segment was able to implement price increases. Lower sales volumes as a result of weaker demand weighed down the sales performance in all segments. In addition, currency effects dampened sales.
Income from operations (EBIT) before special items of €1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2023 was €1.3 billion below the figure of the prior-year period. Almost all segments contributed to this with significant declines in earnings, in particular the Chemicals and Materials segments. EBIT before special items of the Agricultural Solutions segment decreased slightly. Surface Technologies achieved slight earnings growth. EBIT before special items attributable to Other improved considerably. EBIT decreased by €1.4 billion to €974 million. This figure includes income from integral companies accounted for using the equity method amounting to €22 million (prior-year period: €101 million).
Income from operations before depreciation, amortization and special items (EBITDA before special items) declined by €1.3 billion to €1.9 billion and EBITDA by €1.5 billion to €1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Net income amounted to €499 million, compared with €2.1 billion in the prior-year quarter.
Development of cash flows in the second quarter of 2023
Cash flows from operating activities amounted to around €2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, €950 million above the figure of the prior-year period. Payments made for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment increased by €381 million compared with the prior-year quarter to reach €1.3 billion. Free cash flow thus amounted to €905 million in the second quarter of 2023, an improvement of €569 million compared with the second quarter of 2022.
Development of BASF’s segments in the second quarter of 2023
Sales in the Chemicals segment in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 38.4 percent compared with the prior-year period and amounted to €2.7 billion. Lower raw materials prices, combined with a massive excess of supply and weaker demand, led to lower prices in both operating divisions. Compared with the prior-year quarter, EBIT before special items declined by 76.3 percent to reach €202 million.
At €3.6 billion, sales in the Materials segment were 25.8 percent lower than in the strong prior-year quarter. The decline in sales resulted mainly from significantly lower prices in all regions due to decreased raw materials prices. Sales performance was additionally weighed down in the second quarter of 2023 by a further deterioration in demand. EBIT before special items declined by 60.4 percent compared with the prior-year quarter and amounted to €265 million.
Sales in the Industrial Solutions segment declined by 22.5 percent compared with the prior-year quarter and amounted to €2.1 billion. This development was mainly attributable to a sharp decline in volumes resulting from weaker demand. EBIT before special items fell by 61.6 percent to reach €124 million in the second quarter of 2023.
At €4.2 billion, sales in the Surface Technologies segment were 22.4 percent lower than in the second quarter of 2022. The sales performance of the segment was primarily attributable to significantly lower precious metal prices in the Catalysts division. The segment increased EBIT before special items by 1.5 percent compared with the prior-year quarter to €230 million. A considerable earnings growth in the Coatings division more than compensated for the decline in EBIT before special items in the Catalysts division.
Sales of €1.7 billion in the Nutrition & Care segment were 17.4 percent lower than in the prior-year quarter. The sales performance was attributable to a sharp decline in volumes in all business areas as a result of lower demand. The segment’s EBIT before special items decreased by 84.8 percent to €33 million.
In the Agricultural Solutions segment, sales of €2.2 billion were 9.3 percent below the level of the prior-year quarter. The main reason for this was the decline in volumes due to higher channel inventories in individual core markets as well as lower agricultural commodity prices. At €213 million, EBIT before special items was 4.3 percent below the prior-year quarter, especially due to lower volumes.
Sales in Other declined by 30.0 percent compared with the prior-year quarter and amounted to €799 million. This was primarily due to lower sales in commodity trading. Compared with the prior-year quarter, Other recorded a 64.1 percent improvement in EBIT before special items to minus €60 million. This was mainly attributable to an improved contribution from insurance companies.
Measures to increase competitiveness
BASF is implementing a number of measures to improve competitiveness. As announced at the end of February, the company is executing a cost savings program with a focus on Europe and is adapting its Verbund structures in Ludwigshafen, Germany. “Together with the initiatives that were already underway in our global service units, we will reduce fixed costs by the end of 2026 so that they will then be around €1 billion lower annually,” said Elvermann. By the end of 2023, BASF expects to achieve annual savings of more than €300 million from the cost savings program. “In addition, we continuously and strictly control our fixed costs and avoid discretionary costs wherever possible. We have a sharper focus on cash management to optimize our free cash flow. Over the course of the year, we will continue to reduce our inventory levels,” Elvermann added.
BASF Group outlook 2023
“We do not expect a further weakening in demand at the global level for the second half of 2023, as the inventories of chemical raw materials in most customer industries have already been greatly reduced,” Brudermüller said. “However, we are assuming only a tentative recovery because we expect that global demand for consumer goods will grow slower than previously assumed. Margins are therefore expected to remain under pressure.”
The assumptions for the global economic environment in 2023 were adjusted due to the changed economic developments as follows (previous assumptions from the BASF Report 2022 in parentheses; current growth assumptions are rounded):
- Growth in gross domestic product: 2.0 percent (1.6 percent)
- Growth in industrial production: 1.0 percent (1.8 percent)
- Growth in chemical production: 0.0 percent (2.0 percent)
- Average euro/dollar exchange rate of $1.10 per euro ($1.05 per euro)
- Average annual oil price (Brent crude) of $80 per barrel ($90 per barrel)
Based on the adjusted expectations for further development in the second half of the year, the forecast for the BASF Group for the 2023 business year was adjusted as follows (previous forecast from the BASF Report 2022 in parentheses):
- Sales of between €73 billion and €76 billion
(between €84 billion and €87 billion)
- EBIT before special items of between €4.0 billion and €4.4 billion
(between €4.8 billion and €5.4 billion)
- Return on capital employed (ROCE) of between 6.5 percent and 7.1 percent
(between 7.2 percent and 8.0 percen
Other news from the department business & finance
Second quarter impacted by declines in glyphosate business
Group sales fall by 8.2 percent (Fx & portfolio adj.) to 11.044 billion euros
ALTANA strengthens its portfolio of testing and measuring instruments with a strategic acquisition
Acquisition of the business of Imaginant, the leading international specialist for ultrasonic measuring equipment
Li-Cycle Starts Operations at its First European Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility
Germany Spoke is the largest in Li-Cycle’s portfolio and expected to sustainably process up to 30,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery material per year
BASF, Huntsman, Shanghai Hua Yi, Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Co. Ltd. and Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical Co. Ltd. to separate joint MDI production in Caojing, China
Ready, set, here are the Changemakers!
The ISC3 has selected it's finalists for the Innovation Challenge in Sustainable Chemistry and Agriculture
Bulk solids industry cautiously optimistic for 2023
Manufacturers in the ventilation and process technology sectors are cautiously optimistic about the future after surviving the Corona crisis
TotalEnergies, Aramco and SABIC Complete MENA Region’s First Processing of Oil From Plastic Waste at Scale to Make Certified Circular Polymers
PlastFormance wins HTGF as lead investor for growth financing round
Internationally patented platform technology for innovative materials
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity
PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus
Clinisys Acquires Promium
Further Grow Scientific, Environmental and Public Health Diagnostics Capabilities
ReCatalyst Announces Successful Closing of Oversubscribed Seed Financing Round
"We are really at a unique point in history to be able to make a direct impact towards an incredibly important humanity’s challenge"
Most read news
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable
The future of recycling could one day mean dissolving plastic with electricity
The method it’s simple enough that you can watch the plastic break apart in front of your eyes
Next-generation flow battery design sets records
Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design
Young Inventors Prize 2023 for drawing microplastics out of the ocean
The latest prototype uses a unique mixture without requiring filters or chemicals and removes over 85% of microplastics in a single pass
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power
Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity
PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans
Researchers surprised by extent of pollution
More news from our other portals
PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds
Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer
The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
House cats’ noses may function like highly efficient chemical analysis equipment
Parallels between cat noses and gas chromatography provide new insights into mammalian evolution
TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation
TolerogenixX expands Phase II immune-tolerance trial and closes EUR 12 million Series A financing
Anuga Meat 2023
Platform for meat industry worldwide - from traditional to innovative, from regional to plant-based
Those who are smarter live longer
Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics
Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes
Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation
What determines whether we become overweight?
More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors
New method allows precise observation of gene recognition
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes
Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors
Bavaria alliance: drinktec and BrauBeviale join forces
Messe München and NürnbergMesse establish joint venture YONTEX, further expanding their leading position in the world market for the beverage and liquid food industry
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act
Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders
WildDISCO: Visualizing Whole Bodies in Unprecedented Detail
AI Integration: Predicting Disease Progression Without the Use of Animal Models in Research
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age
Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health