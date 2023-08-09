Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale
Scientists of the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung develop a workflow and code to characterize defects in steels
Atomic motifs govern chemical properties of grain boundaries
“The main two challenges in analysing grain boundaries down to their atomic scale is firstly, the huge amount of parameters that must be controlled in order to understand the effect of each parameter on the material’s properties. And secondly, the difficulty in observing light elements with transmission electron microscopy. We developed a workflow and code for transmission electron microscopy that involves growing bicrystals of an iron-boron-carbon alloy with the same crystal orientation but changing grain boundary planes. This way, we were able to control the interfering parameters. To interpret the data, I developed a code that helps seeing light elements like boron and carbon in the iron grain boundaries. That is actually the first time we have been able to observe light elements in the grain boundaries of heavy metals, like iron”, explains Dr. Xuyang Zhou, first author of the publication and deputy head of the group “Atom Probe Tomography” at MPIE. The researchers showed that even the mere tilt in the grain boundary plane with identical misorientation impacts the chemical composition and atomic arrangement of the microstructure and makes the material more or less prone to failure.
“Until now, it was not possible to image the light and heavy elements in the atomic motifs of grain boundaries in steel. Especially, the open space in ordered atomic structures, so called interstitial sites determine the solubility of light elements in a grain boundary. This will in future enable the targeted design and passivation of the chemical state of grain boundaries to free them from their role as entry gates for corrosion, hydrogen embrittlement, or mechanical failure”, explains Prof. Gerhard Dehm, co-author of the publication and director of the MPIE department “Structure and Nano-/Micromechanics of Materials”. The scientists also used machine learning to analyse the grain boundary composition in data gained through atom probe tomography. The tomography shows how different elements are distributed in the grain boundary, offering the possibility to generate statistical analysis of the structure-composition correlation.
Next steps: Simulations and in-situ testing
The researcher team is now working together with the department “Computational Materials Design” at MPIE to use the developed code and experimental data for simulating how light elements like boron, carbon or hydrogen behave in materials. Moreover, Zhou and his colleagues are developing set ups for in-situ heating and tensile tests in transmission electron microscopes to further analyse the grain boundary behaviour under changing external conditions. This study provides direct experimental evidence for understanding the chemical nature of grain boundaries on the basis of their atomic-scale structural properties.
Original publication
Other news from the department science
How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?
The Vienna University of Technology has succeeded in developing new models that can be used to describe very precisely the behavior of lithium-ion batteries during the charging and discharging process
Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future
New study shows that graphene-based TENGs could finally unlock nature’s wasted energy
New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs
Previously undescribed chemical process may offer safer, more practical way to create cyclopropanes—a key feature in many drugs and drug-candidates
Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment
New nanoporous membrane allows highly efficient separation of wastewater components for future reuse, offering industries sustainability and added-value benefits
Batteries on wheels
New charging technology to make e-cars suitable for mass use as mobile power storage units
Multicyclic molecular wheels with polymer potential
Molecules that act as connected wheels can hold long molecular chains together to modify the properties of soft polymers
Nanorings: New building blocks for chemistry
New compounds for organometallic chemistry – sandwich complexes in the form of rings are kept together by their own energy
Scalable electrolyzers using innovative materials for hydrogen export to Germany
How can green hydrogen be transported cost-efficiently from Australia to Germany?
Molecular movie shows displaced electrons drive gold nanoparticle oscillations
Result defies established models of nanoparticle behaviour
Most read news
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable
The future of recycling could one day mean dissolving plastic with electricity
The method it’s simple enough that you can watch the plastic break apart in front of your eyes
Next-generation flow battery design sets records
Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design
Young Inventors Prize 2023 for drawing microplastics out of the ocean
The latest prototype uses a unique mixture without requiring filters or chemicals and removes over 85% of microplastics in a single pass
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power
Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity
PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans
Researchers surprised by extent of pollution
More news from our other portals
PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds
Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer
The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
House cats’ noses may function like highly efficient chemical analysis equipment
Parallels between cat noses and gas chromatography provide new insights into mammalian evolution
TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation
TolerogenixX expands Phase II immune-tolerance trial and closes EUR 12 million Series A financing
Anuga Meat 2023
Platform for meat industry worldwide - from traditional to innovative, from regional to plant-based
Those who are smarter live longer
Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics
Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes
Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation
What determines whether we become overweight?
More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors
New method allows precise observation of gene recognition
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes
Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors
Bavaria alliance: drinktec and BrauBeviale join forces
Messe München and NürnbergMesse establish joint venture YONTEX, further expanding their leading position in the world market for the beverage and liquid food industry
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act
Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders
WildDISCO: Visualizing Whole Bodies in Unprecedented Detail
AI Integration: Predicting Disease Progression Without the Use of Animal Models in Research
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age
Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health