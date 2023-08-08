Batteries on wheels

Bidirectional charging enables electric vehicles to be both charged and discharged as needed. E-cars can thus serve as mobile electricity storage units and contribute to increasing the flexibility of the energy system. To ensure that bidirectional charging can be used on a broad scale, a consortium led by Fraunhofer IAF is researching innovative charging technologies: In the recently launched project GaN4EmoBiL, the partners are developing new semiconductor, device and system technologies for the 800 V class.

Bidirectional charging allows electric cars to be charged with electricity from renewable sources and discharged as needed during periods when no wind or solar energy is being produced. Consumers could use this electricity for other electrical devices or supply it to the power grid, thus contributing to energy security. However, previous technological approaches do not meet the demands for cost and efficiency. There is a lack of intelligent and cost-effective bidirectional charging systems to connect batteries, the grid, local generators and consumers with high efficiency and high power density.

Research project GaN4EmoBiL launched The Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF, the University of Stuttgart, Robert Bosch GmbH and Ambibox GmbH have now taken up this challenge in the recently launched research project “GaN4EmoBiL — GaN power semiconductors for electromobility and system integration through bidirectional charging.” The consortium’s goal is to demonstrate an intelligent and cost-effective bidirectional charging system using new semiconductor devices, device concepts and system components. The three-year project is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) as part of the "Elektro-Mobil" program.



“Our project aims to connect batteries, renewable energies and electrical consumers in an economical and flexible way. Through bidirectional charging solutions, the previously unused batteries of parking electric vehicles will make a greater contribution to increasing the flexibility of the energy system and avoiding CO2 emissions in the future,” says Dr. Stefan Mönch, researcher in the field of power electronics at Fraunhofer IAF and project coordinator of GaN4EmoBiL.



“In future, efficient, small-scale and intelligent charging infrastructures in electromobility will contribute to overcoming social challenges”, says Dr. Etienne Tchonla, R&D Director at Ambibox.