Novel anion-conducting membranes for electrolysis

How to produce hydrogen cost-effectively and sustainably is one of the central questions of the energy transition. Highly conductive membranes for electrolyzers are a key component of hydrogen technology. A research team at Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research IAP, together with Zentrum für Brennstoffzellen Technik ZBT GmbH, has now developed innovative anion exchange membranes (AEM) that allow to reduce the costs of electrolyzers and to tap the potential of hydrogen as a climate-neutral energy source in an environmentally friendly way.

Researchers at Fraunhofer IAP succeeded in synthesizing a new class of promising anion exchange polymers and manufacturing membranes from them. They are the basis for the development of low-cost, efficient electrolyzers - so-called anion exchange membrane water electrolyzers (AEM-WE). "Our membranes make it possible to manufacture AEM-WEs that in principle do not require precious metals and do not contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). We are thus paving the way for innovative system architectures that are both inexpensive and environmentally friendly," says Dr. Taybet Bilkay-Troni, head of the Polymers and Electronics department at Fraunhofer IAP, explaining the advantages of the novel polymer technology. The development of the new anion exchange polymers and the resulting membranes is an important step for the hydrogen industry in Germany. "Manufacturers of electrolyzers as well as their suppliers will benefit from the knowledge we have gained," Bilkay-Troni emphasizes.

Cost-effective and environmentally friendly Currently available membranes are based on the principle of proton conduction used in proton exchange membrane water electrolysis (PEM-WE). This requires catalysts made of expensive precious metals, such as iridium. Those membranes also contain a high proportion of PFASs, which degrade poorly in the environment and are suspected to possibly cause cancer. The newly developed anion exchange membranes, on the other hand, enable electrolysis operation with low-cost transition metals. They are free of PFAS and therefore applicable in line with the planned restriction process for PFAS within the EU chemicals regulation REACH beyond 2025.