Artificial rocks from macroplastics threaten ocean health
German-Indonesian research team identifies new rock-like compounds from plastic waste and coral rubble for the first time
© Dwi Amanda Utami, BRIN
"Until now, there have been rather basic studies describing the formation of plastiglomerates. With our results, we have shown for the first time how plastiglomerate differs from other plastic waste and can make better statements about its environmental impact", says first author Dr Amanda Utami, who works as a scientist at Indonesia's largest science organization (BRIN, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional) and came to Kiel on a three-month fellowship. The research work was made possible by funding from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and cooperation between BRIN and scientists in the Kiel Marine Science (KMS) priority research area at Kiel University.
New insights through international cooperation
If plastic waste is burnt directly on the beach, this melting and burning process produces the plastiglomerate "rock", in whose plastic matrix the carbon chains are degraded. This chemically degraded plastic weathers more rapidly into microplastics through exposure to wind, waves and sediment grains on the beach. The incomplete combustion process releases new pollutants from the plastic that first settle on the plastic and are then released into the environment. These contaminants often have higher ecotoxicological relevance than the parent plastic, are potentially bioavailable, and thus can be introduced and enriched in the food chain.
Scientist Utami collected a total of 25 field samples from beaches on Panjang Island on the western side of the Indonesian island of Java and analyzed them in the laboratory together with researchers from Kiel University. One of them is Dr Lars Reuning, Utami's scientific host in Kiel and second author of the study: "Our analyses show that Plastiglomerates are contaminated with organic pollutants. Even though further results on bioaccumulation are still pending, they can be classified as potentially carcinogenic to humans." Reuning is a member of the Paleontology Research Group at the Institute of Geosciences at Kiel University. The working group, led by Professor Miriam Pfeiffer, is also involved in the German Research Foundation's (DFG) Earth Science Priority Program 2299 "Tropical Climate Variability and Coral Reefs."
Chemical investigations of pollutants in the Kiel laboratory
The researchers first differentiated the plastiglomerate samples according to optical criteria into less strongly as well as more strongly melted or burned samples and extracted volatile pollutants with the help of solvents. These analyses, which were carried out in Professor Lorenz Schwark's Organic Geochemistry Group at the Institute of Geosciences, revealed, for example, contamination with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and phthalates, which are used as plasticizers for plastics. Experts consider both classes of substances to have a high potential for causing cancer.
The research team also used physicochemical methods and comparison with databases to characterize the nature of polymers such as polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) or their mixtures. They conducted measurements using Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) in the working group of Professor Gernot Friedrichs at the Institute of Physical Chemistry at Kiel University to investigate the degree of weathering. Outcome: Areas that were already visibly more exposed to the burning process also showed a greater degree of weathering and oxidation.
Numerous effects on coastal ecosystems possible
"To better assess environmental damage, we are currently researching the exact composition of the organic pollutants associated with the plastic, such as organophosphorus compounds”, says geochemist Schwark. Also of interest is the tendency of the plastiglomerates to decay easily. "Normally, photo-oxidation by UV light affects the top layer of plastics. But thermo-oxidation by burning the plastic waste significantly alters the internal structures of the material as well", says geoscientist Reuning.
In the future, numerous coastal ecosystems of tropical waters off Indonesia as well as worldwide will be affected by Plastiglomerates. Studies already show that organic pollutants are also transferred to corals or other marine organisms and can thus have a negative impact on ocean health. Further studies are therefore also looking at other ecosystems such as seagrass beds, mangroves or organisms living in the sediment.
"Compared to normal plastic waste, the unique properties of Plastiglomerates require a specific form of coastal management", Utami sums up. “If trash from urban areas on tropical beaches were better disposed of and managed, a serious problem could be prevented.”
Original publication
Other news from the department science
How do Li-ion batteries change their properties during discharge?
The Vienna University of Technology has succeeded in developing new models that can be used to describe very precisely the behavior of lithium-ion batteries during the charging and discharging process
Humans to provide energy source for smart devices of the future
New study shows that graphene-based TENGs could finally unlock nature’s wasted energy
Seeing light elements in a grain boundary: A further step in unravelling materials’ properties down to the atomic scale
Scientists of the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung develop a workflow and code to characterize defects in steels
New, simple and accessible method creates potency-increasing structure in drugs
Previously undescribed chemical process may offer safer, more practical way to create cyclopropanes—a key feature in many drugs and drug-candidates
Mussel-inspired membrane can boost sustainability and add value to industrial wastewater treatment
New nanoporous membrane allows highly efficient separation of wastewater components for future reuse, offering industries sustainability and added-value benefits
Batteries on wheels
New charging technology to make e-cars suitable for mass use as mobile power storage units
Multicyclic molecular wheels with polymer potential
Molecules that act as connected wheels can hold long molecular chains together to modify the properties of soft polymers
Nanorings: New building blocks for chemistry
New compounds for organometallic chemistry – sandwich complexes in the form of rings are kept together by their own energy
Scalable electrolyzers using innovative materials for hydrogen export to Germany
How can green hydrogen be transported cost-efficiently from Australia to Germany?
Molecular movie shows displaced electrons drive gold nanoparticle oscillations
Result defies established models of nanoparticle behaviour
Most read news
BASF adjusts outlook for 2023
BASF Group achieves Q2 2023 EBIT before special items in line with analyst consensus
Self-healing plastic becomes biodegradable
Greater environmental compatibility thanks to new basic building block that can be produced with the help of microorganisms and is completely biodegradable
The future of recycling could one day mean dissolving plastic with electricity
The method it’s simple enough that you can watch the plastic break apart in front of your eyes
Next-generation flow battery design sets records
Sugar additive plays a surprise role, boosting flow battery capacity and longevity for this grid energy resilience design
Young Inventors Prize 2023 for drawing microplastics out of the ocean
The latest prototype uses a unique mixture without requiring filters or chemicals and removes over 85% of microplastics in a single pass
New aluminium radical battery promises more sustainable power
Scientists hope to make the world’s first safe and efficient non-toxic aqueous aluminium radical battery
PreZero signs cooperation agreement on plastic circularity
PreZero and Shell aim to develop a sustainable chemical recycling solution along the value chain for currently hard to recycle plastic streams
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Microplastic pollution: some lakes are worse impacted than oceans
Researchers surprised by extent of pollution
More news from our other portals
PatientGPT replaces 6 months of drug research in seconds
Special focus on life science: large language model (technology like ChatGPT) based on supervised machine learning
Scientists make common pain killers from pine trees instead of crude oil
New method converts one of the components of turpentine into a range of valuable chemical starting blocks for perfumes, plastics and drugs such as ibuprofen
Research group develops biodegradable film that keeps food fresh for longer
The material was designed by Brazilian researchers and includes a derivative of limonene from citrus rind, blended with chitosan, a biopolymer from exoskeletons of crustaceans.
Chemists are on the hunt for the other 99 percent
New mass spectrometry combo offers promise for tapping nature’s unknown chemical universe
House cats’ noses may function like highly efficient chemical analysis equipment
Parallels between cat noses and gas chromatography provide new insights into mammalian evolution
TolerogenixX revolutionises kidney transplantation
TolerogenixX expands Phase II immune-tolerance trial and closes EUR 12 million Series A financing
Anuga Meat 2023
Platform for meat industry worldwide - from traditional to innovative, from regional to plant-based
Those who are smarter live longer
Either being particularly smart or particularly explorative – both strategies can lead to longer life
Scientists name top five foods rich in prebiotics
Eating more of these foods could benefit your gut microbiome
Revolutionary Breakthrough: A Drug Slows Down Leukaemia Progression by Blocking Cancer-Causing Genes
Scientists demonstrate the therapeutic value of a compound that inhibits oncogene translation
What determines whether we become overweight?
More than just lifestyle and genes: New factor influencing excess body weight discovered
Researchers visualise activity of CRISPR genetic scissors
New method allows precise observation of gene recognition
Detection of bacteria and viruses with fluorescent nanotubes
Straightforward customisation of carbon nanotube biosensors
Bavaria alliance: drinktec and BrauBeviale join forces
Messe München and NürnbergMesse establish joint venture YONTEX, further expanding their leading position in the world market for the beverage and liquid food industry
Structural biology: Molecular scissors caught in the act
Structure of an enzyme crucial for tRNA maturation sheds light on cause of neurodegenerative disorders
WildDISCO: Visualizing Whole Bodies in Unprecedented Detail
AI Integration: Predicting Disease Progression Without the Use of Animal Models in Research
How cells age: genes are read faster but less accurately with age
Slowing down RNA polymerase II extends lifespan and improves health